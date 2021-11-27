Please select your default edition
Zion Williamson: New Orleans Pelicans forward cleared to participate in full team activities

Zion Williamson cleared to return to full practice in his recovery from offseason foot surgery; New Orleans Pelicans forward has yet to play so far this season; Pelicans have 5-16 record without their 2019 first-round pick

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Denver. The Nuggets held on to win 114-112. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been medically cleared to return to full participation in basketball activities, the team announced on Friday.

Williamson is recovering from an offseason surgery on his right foot and has yet to play in the 2021-22 season. His last game was in May earlier this year.

"Williamson played four-on-four full court today and will continue his progression towards returning to play," the Pelicans said in a press release.

"An estimated date to return to game action has not been determined."

Williamson, 21, has only played in 85 games (all starts) in the first two seasons of his NBA career after one outstanding college season at Duke.

The 2019 first overall draft pick has averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in the NBA.

He only played 24 games as a rookie after tearing a meniscus during the preseason, before playing 61 times in an impressive sophomore campaign.

New Orleans has struggled without Williamson. The Pelicans owned the fourth-worst record in the league at 5-16.

