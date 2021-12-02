Heatcheck podcast - Who can challenge Steph Curry for MVP? Suns vs Warriors for Western Conference Finals?

Host Jaydee Dyer is joined by three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong, Team GB international Ovie Soko and Sky Sports analyst Mo Mooncey to chop up the latest news and storylines from around the league.

At the quarter-way mark there's an early look at the race for MVP as the guys discuss whether anybody can catch apparent frontrunner Steph Curry.

It's then Mo's turn to unveil his Ultimate Dream Team, which includes a nod to Hakeem 'The Dream' Olajuwon for his contributions at both ends of the floor.

The Primetime Preview sees the team cast their predictions ahead of this weekend's games, starting with the Denver Nuggets at the New York Knicks 6pm Saturday followed by the Chicago Bulls at the Brooklyn Nets later that night and Sunday's matchup between the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers.

And will the Western Conference Finals be contested between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors? Our Heatcheck quartet take a look.

All that and plenty more on the latest episode.