Wesley Matthews: Milwaukee Bucks re-sign free agent swingman and waive rookie Georgios Kalaitzakis 

The Milwaukee Bucks have re-signed free agent swingman Wesley Matthews and waived rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis.

Matthews, 35, spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 19.5 minutes, across 58 appearances and 10 starts.

He featured for the Bucks during the 2019/20 season and returned for a second spell on Friday.

The 6ft 5in guard has averaged 12.6 points in 849 games in 12 seasons in the NBA.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst believes the addition of Matthews will strengthen the side, who currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

"Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us," Horst said in a statement.

"He is familiar with coach Bud's system and our team. We're excited to have him back with us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Toronto Raptors in Week 7 of the NBA

Matthews will wear the number 23 shirt with the Bucks.

Meanwhile, Kalaitzakis, the 60th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, appeared in nine games with the Bucks this season and averaged 1.8 points in 5.3 minutes per game.