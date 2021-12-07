Damian Lillard wants Ben Simmons to join him at the Portland Trail Blazers, according to report

Damian Lillard is keen on the Portland Trail Blazers acquiring three-time All-Star Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers.

After infamously passing on an open dunk as the Sixers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Atlanta Hawks last year, Simmons has not played a competitive game.

He has sat out this season and asked the organisation to look for a trade for him, and Portland's franchise player Lillard is keen on the organisation acquiring the Australian, according to a report by The Athletic.

Simmons, who specialises at either the point guard or power forward spot, is averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists through the four playing years of his NBA career so far and his acquisition would immediately improve the Blazers' defense which is the worst in the league currently.

The report says former team president Neil Olshey was in talks over a deal which would send Lillard's longtime backcourt team-mate CJ McCollum, a first-round draft pick and another young player such as Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons to Philadelphia. It also states the 76ers had at one point asked for McCollum and multiple draft picks and multiple draft swaps, which Portland rejected.

Olshey, who always showed reticence to change the pieces around Lillard, was recently fired following an investigation into workplace misconduct and assistant general manager Joe Cronin will serve as the interim general manager, and the team will begin a search for a new head of basketball operations.

The new front office chief could make a major splash early in their tenure by moving to bring in Simmons, and the Blazers does seem like it could be a good landing spot for Simmons himself, who is in need of a fresh start.

Image: Damian Lillard walks across court against the Los Angeles Clippers

Lillard has a contract decision to make this summer and although he has previously indicated a desire to play his whole career in Portland, if improvements are not made ahead of the February 10 trade deadline, then his decision of whether or not to sign a supermax extension this summer could well remain up in the air.

The Trail Blazers could increase the chances of him putting pen to paper by negotiating a deal for Simmons, which would give the Portland team, currently 11-13 under first-time coach Chauncey Billups, a whole new look.