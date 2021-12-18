Please select your default edition
Anthony Davis suffers two separate injuries and leaves Lakers game against Timberwolves

Anthony Davis suffered an injury to his right ankle in the first quarter and then an injury to his left knee in the third before leaving the game; Los Angeles Lakes lose 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Saturday 18 December 2021 07:45, UK

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds his leg after falling in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves
Image: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds his leg after falling in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis sustained two different injuries in the game at Minnesota on Friday night, first hurting his right ankle and then his left knee.

Coach Frank Vogel said Davis would get an MRI exam on Saturday. He had just nine points and one rebound in 20 minutes of the 110-92 loss to the Timberwolves.

Late in the first quarter, Davis landed on the leg of Minnesota's Naz Reid and fell to the floor in obvious pain while clutching his right ankle. Davis was able to walk gingerly off on his own into the locker room for further examination. He had six points in 11 minutes before getting hurt.

Highlights of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Week 9 of the NBA

Late in the second quarter, Davis jogged back to the bench and re-entered the game. But, midway through the third quarter, the eight-time All-Star center collided with Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels and could not put weight on his left knee. He left the floor again, this time for the rest of the night.

Davis missed two games last week with left knee soreness. He returned on Wednesday at Dallas with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lakers were already short-handed with major Covid-19 issues. They had six players in the NBA's health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza also remained unavailable due to injury.

