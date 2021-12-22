Devin Booker stars as Phoenix Suns blow out Los Angeles Lakers to consign LA to third straight defeat loss

Devin Booker led his team with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns pulled away from the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, as he played 32 minutes and went 8 of 16 from the field. That's after he was on the court for 26 minutes in his return on Sunday during another blowout victory over Charlotte.

Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges scored 14 as the Suns won their fourth consecutive game.

LeBron James scored 34 points for the Lakers, who lost their third game in a row as coach Frank Vogel remained in health and safety protocols for the second straight. Four Lakers players are also in protocols, including starting guard Avery Bradley.

Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without star Anthony Davis for the second consecutive game. Davis is expected to miss at least four weeks with an MCL sprain in his left knee.

Heat blow past Pacers as Herro returns

Tyler Herro had 26 points in his return from a three-game absence with a bruised thigh, Duncan Robinson also scored 26 to match a season-high and the Miami Heat rolled past the Indiana Pacers 125-96 on Tuesday night.

Miami tied a franchise record with 22 made 3-pointers, the fourth time the Heat have hit that many.

Max Strus scored 18 points, and Kyle Lowry finished with eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for Miami. Omer Yurtseven added 13 rebounds for the Heat.

Chris Duarte and Caris LeVert each scored 17 for the Pacers, who lost Malcolm Brogdon in the first half with more soreness in his right Achilles.

It was the first game back for Indiana coach Rick Carlisle, who entered the league's health and safety protocols on December 9 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Knicks grab first home win in a month, beating Pistons

Evan Fournier scored 22 points, while Julius Randle and Kemba Walker each had 21 as New York won at home for the first time in almost a month, beating Detroit.

Mitchell Robinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who had dropped five straight at Madison Square Garden since beating the Los Angeles Lakers on November ​23. They are just 6-10 at home.

Walker was out of the rotation entirely but started a second straight game with six players in health and safety protocols and Derrick Rose out again with ankle soreness. Walker had eight rebounds and five assists.

Saben Lee scored 16 points for the Pistons, who had lost 14 in a row before beating Miami on Sunday.

The Knicks won for only the third time in 11 games overall.

Pelicans win third in a row, beating Trail Blazers

Brandon Ingram had 28 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half as New Orleans beat Portland for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Josh Hart added 20 points for the Pelicans, who shot 52.5 per cent while winning for the eighth time in 13 games following a 3-16 start - all while awaiting the return of All-Star forward Zion Williamson's from an offseason foot injury.

Damian Lillard scored 39 for the Trail Blazers, who won their previous two games. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and Norman Powell had 16.

Brunson stars as Mavericks defeat Timberwolves

Jalen Brunson had 26 points and Dorian Finney-Smith scored 15 of his 19 in the second half as Dallas defeated Minnesota.

A total of nine players, including three starters, missed the game because they are in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Brunson scored 16 points in the first half. Finney-Smith hit two 3-pointers during a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter that wiped out Minnesota's last lead.

Sterling Brown added 12 points and 11 rebounds in his first start this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 26 points and 14 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell had 14 points and 12 assists.