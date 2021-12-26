Paul George: Los Angeles Clippers star sidelined with elbow ligament tear, injury requires rest and further evaluation

LA Clippers All-Star forward Paul George is set for a spell on the sidelines with an elbow ligament injury.

George has suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow the team announced on Saturday. The Clippers' leading scorer will now rest and is set to be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, at which point next steps will be determined.

It comes as a further blow to a team which is already dealing with the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who is already sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery in July to repair a partial tear of the ACL in his right knee.

George missed five consecutive games this month after spraining his elbow on December 6 against the Portland Trail Blazers. George rehabbed and returned to play for the Clippers on December 20 against the San Antonio Spurs and two days later against the Sacramento Kings.

It was reported the Clippers star experiencing some pain in his return and further testing has now revealed the torn ligament.

George, 31, is averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5. assists this season.