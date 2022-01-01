DeMar DeRozan buzzer-beater takes Chicago Bulls to fifth straight win and sinks Indiana Pacers

DeMar DeRozan drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to cap a 28-point effort, as the Chicago Bulls topped the Indiana Pacers 108-106 on Friday in Indianapolis to extend their winning streak to six games.

The Bulls trailed by six down the stretch before rallying. Coby White added 24 points for Chicago, and Nikola Vucevic delivered his fourth straight double-double (14 points, 16 rebounds).

Caris LeVert had 27 points for the Pacers, while Domantas Sabonis (24 points, 14 rebounds) and Torrey Craig (10 points, 11 rebounds) both notched double-doubles. Indiana has lost three in a row and four of its past five.

Brown, Smart take Celtics past Suns

Jaylen Brown totalled 24 points and 11 rebounds and Marcus Smart added 24 points and nine boards to lead Boston Celtics past visiting Phoenix Suns, 123-108.

Josh Richardson scored 19 points, Romeo Langford added 16 and Grant Williams 15 to help the Celtics snap a three-game skid. Robert Williams III notched his first career triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and he added five blocks.

Devin Booker finished with 22 points to lead Phoenix, which has dropped three of their past four games. Cameron Johnson scored 20, and Jalen Smith added a career-high 19 points.

Mavs beat Kings after slow start

Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 24 points, Jalen Brunson had 23 and Dallas Mavericks won 112-96 at Sacramento Kings to earn a split of a two-game set.

The Kings led by 10 in the first quarter, but the Mavericks outscored Sacramento 60-37 in the middle two periods.

Tyrese Haliburton recorded a 17-point, 10-assist double-double for the Kings, who were seeking a third win in four days. Marvin Bagley III chipped in with 15 points.

Young leads Hawks to comeback win over Cavs

Trae Young produced 35 points and 11 assists to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks erase a 16-point deficit and defeat Cleveland Cavaliers 121-118.

Young shot 11-for-28 and made five three-pointers in a season-high 42 minutes. He made two free throws with 7.6 seconds to go, and the Cavs, who were out of timeouts, missed a long three-point attempt at the buzzer that would have tied the game.

Atlanta's Clint Capela had 18 points and a season-high 23 rebounds. Skylar Mays made four three-pointers and scored a season-high 19. Cleveland's Kevin Love scored a season-high 35 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Heat extend win-streak to five as Butler drops 37

Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 37 points to pace six in double figures as visiting Miami fended off Houston for a fifth consecutive victory, 120-110.

Tyler Herro had 16 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Miami while Kyle Guy, fresh off signing a 10-day contract, tallied 17 off the bench. Omer Yurtseven posted a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Houston's Jae'Sean Tate paired 22 points with seven rebounds in his return from health and safety protocol. Christian Wood scored 18 points for the Rockets, who dropped their sixth consecutive game.

VanVleet hits 31 as Raptors see off Clippers

Fred VanVleet scored 31 points and dished out nine assists as host Toronto Raptors defeated undermanned Los Angeles Clippers 116-108.

Pascal Siakam added 25 points and matched his career best with 19 rebounds for the Raptors, who had lost their two previous games. OG Anunoby scored 26 points for the Raptors, who had most of their players back from health and safety protocol, a list that had reached 10 last weekend.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points for the Clippers, who have lost three of their past four. Los Angeles' Brandon Boston Jr., Ivica Zubac and coach Tyronn Lue (COVID-19 protocol) missed the game.

Ja rules in Grizzlies win over Spurs

Ja Morant scored 30 points, 20 of them in the first half, and Memphis took control late in the third quarter to defeat visiting San Antonio 118-105 for their fourth straight win.

Tyus Jones scored 18 points for the Grizzlies while Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke added 17 points each. Steven Adams (12 points, 13 rebounds) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (12 points, 11 rebounds) both racked up double-doubles for Memphis, which has won 14 of its past 18 contests.

Jakob Poeltl, Bryn Forbes and Derrick White scored 15 points apiece to lead San Antonio, who dropped their second game in a row.

Gilgeous-Alexander lifts Thunder to win over Knicks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points to lead Oklahoma City Thunder to a 95-80 win over visiting New York Knicks.

The Knicks, who were without three of their playmakers, saw their three-game winning streak end. Derrick Rose missed his seventh consecutive game with an ankle injury, Julius Randle is in the NBA's health and safety protocol and Kemba Walker was a late scratch due to left knee soreness.

New York's point total was its lowest since an 88-80 loss to the Sacramento Kings on March 20, 2016. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 26 points but was just one of eight from beyond the arc.

Mitchell returns with season-high 39 in Jazz win

Donovan Mitchell returned from a two-game injury absence to score a season-high 39 points and Utah went on a 22-0 fourth-quarter run in a 120-108 victory over Minnesota at Salt Lake City.

Mitchell, who had been out due to a sore back, drained six three-pointers, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists. He scored 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Jazz earned their sixth straight win and their 14th in 16 games.

Minnesota was boosted by the return of several players for the NBA's health and safety protocols. Anthony Edwards had 26 points for the Timberwolves, who lost for the fourth time in five outings.

LeBron erupts for 43 as Lakers blow out Blazers

LeBron James scored 43 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double and Los Angeles closed 2021 with a 139-106 rout of visiting Portland. Westbrook finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

James reached a double-double in the first half, posting 27 points and 10 rebounds by intermission. He reached double figures in points less than six minutes into the game as the Lakers raced to a 25-10 start.

Ben McLemore led Portland with 28 points off the bench, hitting 6-of-14 from 3-point range. Damian Lillard finished with 18 points, Larry Nance Jr. had 13 points and nine boards, and Norman Powell scored 12.