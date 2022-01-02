Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors guard breaks another record and leads Dubs past Utah Jazz in top Western Conference clash

Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Curry also made more long-range history as his 1st-quarter triple against the Jazz marked his 158th straight game with at least one 3, breaking his own record of 157 set in 2016.

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Warriors, and Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Andre Iguodala added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds off the bench - including a late 3-pointer to seal the win.

Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson all scored 20 points for the hosts, and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 19 rebounds in Utah's seventh home loss.

Utah erased a 16-point deficit in the third quarter and took the lead with a 19-5 run. The Jazz scored 41 points in the third quarter - the most given up by Golden State during a single quarter this season.

But the Warriors came back in the final quarter, scoring on seven consecutive possessions for an 111-106 lead and then keeping Utah from taking the lead back.

Saturday night's NBA results Golden State Warriors 123-116 Utah Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans 113-136 Milwaukee Bucks

Chicago Bulls 120-119 Washington Wizards

Los Angeles Clippers 120-116 Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets 124-111 Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs 116-117 Detroit Pistons (OT)

Giannis' 35-point triple-double helps Bucks demolish Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and Milwaukee won its sixth straight game by beating New Orleans.

The 27-year-old has averaged 33 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in four games since returning from Covid-19 protocols that caused him to miss five games. Jordan Nwora had 23 points and shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday scored 21, Allen added 16 points and Bobby Portis 14.

Antetokounmpo now has 27 career triple-doubles. New Orleans' Josh Hart narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

New Orleans was missing its top two scorers with Brandon Ingram sitting out a second straight game due to a sore left Achilles and Jonas Valanciunas entering Covid-19 protocols.

Jaxson Hayes scored 23 points for the Pelicans. Devonte' Graham, Hart, Herbert Jones and Garrett Temple each scored 14 points. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 13 and Willy Hernangomez had 11.

The Bucks have scored over 120 points in three straight games following their two-game sweep of the back-to-back with the Orlando Magic.

DeRozan drains second successive buzzer-beater

DeMar DeRozan hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the second straight game to give Chicago a win over Washington.

Kyle Kuzma's 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds to play gave Washington a 119-117 lead, until DeRozan beat the Wizards in the same way he beat Indiana on Friday night.

DeRozan finished with 28 points and Zach LaVine had 35 points to help the Bulls to their seventh straight win, which is their longest streak since December 18 to December 29, 2014.

The Wizards led nearly the whole game, outscoring Chicago 72-30 in points in the paint.

Kuzma scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, while Bradley Beal had 27 points and a career-high 16 assists in his first start at point guard. Beal also passed the 14,000 point mark.

Bledsoe's season-high leads Clippers past Nets

Eric Bledsoe scored a season-high 27 points and short-handed Los Angeles, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, rallied to beat Brooklyn.

Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson added 19 points apiece for the Clippers, who were coached for the second straight night by assistant Brian Shaw with coach Tyronn Lue in health and safety protocols.

The Nets wasted James Harden's seventh triple-double. He finished with 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Kevin Durant added 28 points and nine rebounds.

Jokic, Campazzo star as Nuggets blast past Rockets

Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and Facundo Campazzo added a career-high 22 as Denver used a huge second quarter to take control in a win over Houston.

A half-time locker room bust-up led to Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. leaving the arena and Christian Wood refused to play in the second half for Houston.

The Nuggets returned to action after their game against Golden State on Thursday was postponed because they didn't have enough players available due to injuries and health and safety protocols.

It's the third consecutive victory for Denver, and extends Houston's losing streak to seven games.

Houston led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter before the Nuggets scored a season-high 47 points in the second, giving them their most points in a half this season and a 77-55 lead at halftime. Bol Bol added a career-best 11 points in his return after missing five games in protocols.

Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, had 29 points to lead Houston.

Bey sinks Spurs with overtime trey

Saddiq Bey hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime and finished with 21 points, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Hamidou Diallo had 34 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit, which had lost four in a row and 18 of its last 19 games. The Pistons had five players score in double figures and three – Diallo (14), Luka Garza (14) and Bey (17) – with double-digit rebounds. Garza scored 20 points, Caasius Stanley 17 and Derrick Walton had a career-high 11 points in the win.

Bryn Forbes came off the bench to score 27 points for the Spurs, who lost their third straight game. Devin Vassell added 19 points. Derrick White scored 18, and Jakob Poeltl and Tre Jones each added 15 points.