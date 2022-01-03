Kyrie Irving: Brooklyn Nets guard expected to make seasonal debut against Indiana Pacers on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving plans to make his seasonal debut on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers, according to US reports.

Irving, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19, has re-joined the team on a part-time basis in a complicated scheduling web that involves US state protocol, with Wednesday's trip to Indianapolis earmarked for his return to the court, according to The Athletic.

Unable to take part in home games due to New York's Covid-19 vaccine mandates, the 29-year-old is expected to compete in most road contests - except against the New York Knicks and also the Toronto Raptors, due to Ontario regulations.

The Nets originally determined that Irving would not feature until he could play in all games, but, with coronavirus cases and injuries stretching resources, the organisation changed their mind.

Led by NBA scoring leader and MVP favourite Kevin Durant, the Nets have held their own without Irving. They take the second-best record (23-11) in the Eastern Conference into Monday night's game against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

The Nets last month announced Irving's return, but he was almost immediately placed into the league's health and safety protocols, delaying his return to practice.

Irving cleared the protocols last Tuesday, so will have had a full week to work on his conditioning by the time Wednesday's match-up with the Pacers arrives.

The seven-time All-Star played in 54 regular-season games for the Nets last term and averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

In 582 career games (all starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-17), Boston Celtics (2017-19) and Nets, he has averages of 22.8 points, 5.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.