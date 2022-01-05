LeBron James helps Los Angeles Lakers past Sacramento Kings; Memphis Grizzlies continue surge with sixth straight victory

LeBron James led the way for the Los Angeles Lakers in their win over the Sacramento Kings, while the Memphis Grizzlies made it six straight wins behind Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr as the NBA action continue Tuesday night.

Sacramento Kings 114-122 Los Angeles Lakers

James and Malik Monk combined for 55 points, including five 3-pointers in a fourth-quarter rally that allowed the host Los Angeles Lakers to overtake the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Tuesday night.

James finished with a game-high 31 points and Monk, who went six-for-11 on 3-pointers, had 24 as the Lakers won a third straight to open a five-game homestand.

De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 30 points and Buddy Hield tallied 26 for the Kings, who lost for just the second time in their last five games.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Russell Westbrook added 19 points apiece for the Lakers, while Dwight Howard put up a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes scored 14 points and Damian Jones 11 for the Kings. Marvin Bagley III led Sacramento with 12 rebounds, while Haliburton amassed a game-high nine assists to complement seven points.

San Antonio Spurs 104-129 Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers 94-104 New York Knicks

Phoenix Suns 123-110 New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies 110-106 Cleveland Cavaliers

Ja Morant scored 26 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 to propel the Memphis Grizzlies to a sixth straight win with a 110-106 road victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jarrett Allen's dunk and rookie Evan Mobley's short jumper helped Cleveland forge a tie at 104 with 36.7 seconds to play before Morant, the Western Conference Player of the Week, answered with a bucket in the paint. Morant then stole the ball on the Cavaliers' ensuing possession and scored at the other end before answering Lauri Markkanen's layup with a pair of free throws to seal the win.

Brandon Clarke collected 13 points and nine rebounds and Tyus Jones added 12 points for the Grizzlies, while Cleveland's Darius Garland recorded 27 points and 10 assists in his return from a four-game absence due to health and safety protocol.

Allen collected 22 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Love had 18 points and 10 boards and Mobley 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have lost four of their last five games and both encounters against Memphis this season.

Phoenix Suns 123-110 New Orleans Pelicans

Devin Booker scored 33 points and Chris Paul had a double-double as the short-handed Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110.

Paul had 11 points and 15 assists, Mikal Bridges scored 23, Cameron Johnson added 18, Bismack Biyombo had 16 and Jalen Smith had 12.

The Suns overcame the absence of head coach Monty Williams, starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder, and backups JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader, all of whom were in the health and safety protocols.

Devonte' Graham scored 28, Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 16 rebounds, Brandon Ingram scored 16 and Josh Hart had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Indiana Pacers 94-104 New York Knicks

Julius Randle returned from the COVID-19 list to post a double-double - 30 points and 16 rebounds - and RJ Barrett scored 32 points as the host New York Knicks fended off the Indiana Pacers to earn a 104-94 win.

Barrett scored 19 of his points in the first quarter for the Knicks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Alec Burks added 14 points and Immanuel Quickley scored 11 off the bench.

Keifer Sykes, a 28-year-old rookie who had just 12 points total in his first three NBA games, scored 22 for the depleted Pacers, who lost their fifth straight. Indiana have seven players in COVID-19 protocols, including three of their top five scorers (Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte).

Duane Washington Jr., playing in just his seventh NBA game, scored 17 points while Domantas Sabonis and Torrey Craig had 15 apiece.

San Antonio Spurs 104-129 Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet scored 24 of his 33 points in the first half and had seven assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting San Antonio Spurs 129-104.

VanVleet, who was seven of 14 in 3-point attempts, has scored more than 30 points in each of the past three games as the Raptors have improved their record to .500 for the season, at 17-17.

Pascal Siakam added 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Raptors, who have won three straight. Gary Trent Jr. contributed 21 points; OG Anunoby and Justin Champagnie each scored 14; Scottie Barnes had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists; and Precious Achiuwa had 10 points.

Former Raptor Jakob Poeltl scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who have lost four in a row. Devin Vassell and Joshua Primo each scored 15 points, Joe Wieskamp tallied 13 and Derrick White scored 12.