NBA round-up: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks end Memphis Grizzlies' win streak; Golden State Warriors rout Chicago Bulls

Luka Doncic inspired Dallas Mavericks to a road victory against the Memphis Grizzlies to end their record win streak, while the Golden State Warriors thrashed the Chicago Bulls. Round-up of Friday night's NBA action...

Dallas Mavericks 112-85 Memphis Grizzlies

Luka Doncic recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 40th career triple-double as the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 112-85 road victory over Memphis on Friday night to halt the Grizzlies' franchise-record winning streak at 11 games.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 points and Jalen Brunson contributed 15 points, nine assists and a career-best five steals for Dallas, who won for the seventh time in their past eight games. The Mavericks outscored Memphis 62-30 in the second half.

Marquese Chriss also scored 15 points, Dwight Powell and Dorian Finney-Smith added 13 apiece and Reggie Bullock recorded 10 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks.

Ja Morant posted 19 points and eight assists and Desmond Bane scored 16 points as Memphis lost for the first time since falling 113-104 to the Golden State Warriors on December 23. Kyle Anderson added 12 points.

Golden State Warriors 138-96 Chicago Bulls

Jonathan Kuminga paced six double-figure scorers with 25 points and Kevon Looney notched 10 points and 12 rebounds as the visiting Golden State Warriors routed the Chicago Bulls 138-96 on Friday night.

Chicago have lost three of four following a nine-game winning streak. Golden State, which had lost four of their previous five, have won 10 straight against Chicago.

Bulls second-leading scorer Zach LaVine sustained a left knee injury after taking an intentional foul less than four minutes into the game, and he did not return. LaVine, who never went to the ground, walked to the locker room under his own power but didn't return to action.

LaVine tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in February 2017 while playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will undergo an MRI on Saturday, according to media reports.

Toronto Raptors 87-103 Detroit Pistons

Trey Lyles had 21 points and seven rebounds off the bench and the hosts Detroit Pistons defeated the Toronto Raptors 103-87 on Friday.

Cade Cunningham had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Hamidou Diallo supplied 18 points with six rebounds. Saddiq Bey contributed 15 points and Josh Jackson added 13 off the bench for Detroit, which held Toronto to 32.2 percent shooting.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 24 points and 10 rebounds, though he shot 6-for-21 from the field, and Pascal Siakam supplied 23 points and 11 rebounds. OG Anunoby tossed in 16 points and Chris Boucher chipped in 10.

Phoenix Suns 112-94 Indiana Pacers

Devin Booker scored 22 of his 35 points in the third quarter and Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds to fuel the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 112-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Indianapolis.

Booker drained a career-high-tying six 3-pointers to propel Phoenix to their fifth win in the last six games.

Ayton made 12 of 18 shots and his lone 3-point attempt to fall one point shy of his season-high point total. He scored 28 points in the Suns' 111-107 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers on December 14.

Boston Celtics 99-111 Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid posted 25 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Philadelphia 76ers downed the visiting Boston Celtics 111-99 on Friday night for their eighth victory in nine games.

Embiid finished five points shy of what would have been his ninth straight game with at least 30 points, which would have broken the franchise record he shares with Hall of Famers Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain.

Tyrese Maxey added 23 points, Tobias Harris had 17 points and nine rebounds and Seth Curry scored 17 for Philadelphia, which bounced back from a 109-98 setback against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday that snapped a season-high, seven-game win streak.

Atlanta Hawks 118-124 Miami Heat

Tyler Herro scored 24 points, including a pair of go-ahead free throws with 46 seconds left, to help the Miami Heat to a 124-118 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks, extending their winning streak to four games.

Herro was 7 for 16 from the field and made four 3-pointers. He also scored 21 in Wednesday's 115-91 win over Atlanta.

Jimmy Butler, who had missed three games with a sprained ankle, returned to get 23 points and 10 assists. P.J. Tucker and Omer Yurtseven each scored 17.

Max Strus added 16 points, all of them in the first quarter.

Cleveland Cavaliers 114-109 San Antonio Spurs

Darius Garland poured in 32 points to tie his season-high as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers held off the San Antonio Spurs 114-109 on Friday in the first of back-to-backs for both teams

The Cavaliers were up by five at the half but led just 104-103 after a free throw by Cedi Osman with 5:37 to play. The two teams went scoreless for more than three minutes before back-to-back dunks by Cleveland's Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen provided the Cavaliers the cushion for the victory.

San Antonio missed seven consecutive shots from the floor and three free throws in the decisive fourth-quarter stretch.

Allen had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who have won three straight games and four of five on their ongoing six-game road trip. Evan Mobley added 15 points and Osman tallied 14 points.

Houston Rockets 114-126 Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley III recorded season-highs with 26 points and 13 rebounds, and De'Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 27 points Friday night as the Sacramento Kings overcame a slow start to roll past the visiting Houston Rockets 126-114.

Buddy Hield and Terence Davis combined for seven 3-pointers and 33 points off the bench for the Kings, who won a second straight game for just the sixth time this season.

Christian Wood led a balanced attack with 26 points for the Rockets, who had opened a five-game trip with a win at San Antonio on Wednesday. The clubs will meet in a rematch, also at Sacramento, on Sunday.

Orlando Magic 116-109 Charlotte Hornets

Moritz Wagner scored 26 points off the bench to support his brother's strong outing in a starting role as the Orlando Magic snapped a 10-game losing streak by surprising the host Charlotte Hornets, winning 116-109 on Friday night.

Franz Wagner provided 19 points and seven assists and Gary Harris notched 18 points, while Jalen Suggs contributed 12 points and Terrence Ross and Robin Lopez each had 10 points to help the Magic end their six-game road skid.

Moritz Wagner and Harris each had four 3-point baskets. That helped Orlando overcome 20 turnovers.

The Hornets had a four-game winning streak halted. That string included a pair of victories against Milwaukee and a win Wednesday night at Philadelphia.