NBA round-up: Denver Nuggets condemn Los Angeles Lakers to third straight loss

Bones Hyland notched career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, as the Los Angeles Lakers were routed 133-96 by the host Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Jeff Green amassed a season-high 26 points, Will Barton scored 12, Aaron Gordon and Davon Reed had 11 each and Monte Morris scored 10 for Denver, which has won two straight in blowout fashion.

LeBron James had 25 points and nine rebounds, Russell Westbrook scored 19 points and Dwight Howard had 13 for the Lakers, who have now lost three straight.

Toronto Raptors 103-96 Milwaukee Bucks

Pascal Siakam notched his first triple-double of the season as the Toronto Raptors took down Milwaukee Bucks 103-96 to complete a three-game sweep of the season series.

Siakam had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Raptors to their seventh win in the past nine games. OG Anunoby added 24 points on 9-of-23 shooting from the field, and Fred VanVleet added 17 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee with 30 points and six rebounds even though he shot only 6-of-17 from the field. Grayson Allen chipped in 18 points, and Khris Middleton had 16. Bobby Portis posted 11 points and 11 rebounds to tally his third double-double in his past five games.

Orlando Magic 92-108 Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic had 23 points and nine rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points playing his first game in 15 days, helping the host Dallas Mavericks to a 108-92 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Porzingis, who grabbed seven rebounds and scored all but seven of his points in the first quarter, cleared the league's health and safety protocol after missing the previous seven games.

Dallas head coach Jason Kidd also cleared protocol following a four-game absence as he watched the Mavericks win for the ninth time in 11 games.

Doncic, who went 7-for-19 from the field and 8-for-9 at the free-throw line, scored 13 first-half points as the Mavericks built a 55-43 lead. Jalen Brunson (8-for-11 shooting) also had a strong outing with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Tim Hardaway Jr contributed 17 points off the bench, making three of Dallas' 12 3-pointers.

Chicago Bulls 112-114 Boston Celtics

Robert Williams III scored six of his team's final 10 points, including the game-winning free throws with 9.7 seconds remaining as the host Boston Celtics rallied past the shorthanded Chicago Bulls for a 114-112 win.

Chicago went up 108-101 with just over four minutes to play before Boston used an 11-4 run to tie it at 112 after a pair of Williams free throws with 31 seconds left.

DeMar DeRozan missed a stepback jumper with 9.7 seconds left and Nikola Vucevic committed a loose ball foul on the rebound. Williams made two more free throws to make it 114-112 and Vucevic missed a 3-pointer and DeRozan misfired on an 11-footer to end the game.

New York Knicks 117-108 Atlanta Hawks

RJ Barrett and Julius Randle combined to score 50 points as the visiting New York Knicks rolled to their third straight win, 117-108 over the Atlanta Hawks.

Barrett, coming off back-to-back games of 30-plus points, scored 26 with five rebounds on Saturday. Randle was 10-for-21 from the floor and finished with 24 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

It was the third time the Knicks have beaten the Hawks this season, earning them the tiebreaker advantage if they wind up tied at the end of the season.

New York's Evan Fournier hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Alec Burks had 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

LA Clippers 94-101 San Antonio Spurs

Derrick White scored 19 points off the bench and Dejounte Murray added 18 as the San Antonio Spurs scored 14 of the final 16 points to post a 101-94 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

The Spurs, who snapped a five-game losing streak, were playing the second game of a home back-to-back.

They trailed by five with 7:24 to play but leapfrogged to the lead and the win with a 14-2 run, keyed by six points apiece by Murray and White.

Keldon Johnson added 17 points for San Antonio, with Keita Bates-Diop hitting for 13. Jock Landale, Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker IV hit for 10 points each, while Vassell and Landale took 11 rebounds each for the Spurs.

Cleveland Cavaliers 107-102 Oklahoma City Thunder

Darius Garland had 27 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 107-102 come-from-behind win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavaliers never led until the fourth quarter, trailing by 18 in with 7:55 left in the third before coming back to extend their win streak to four. They also finished a six-game road trip with five wins.

The Thunder's loss was their ninth in 12 games.

Garland, who has 70 points and 40 assists over the last three games, shot 11 of 20 from the field on Saturday. Evan Mobley added 20 points, while Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 21 points, while Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley added 17 each.

Philadelphia 76ers 109-98 Miami Heat

Joel Embiid saved 11 of his game-high 32 points for the final 6:18 to win an entertaining duel with Omer Yurtseven and lift the visiting Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-98 victory over the Miami Heat in a duel of two teams playing for the second time in two nights.

Embiid completed a double-double with a game-high 12 rebounds, while Tobias Harris added 22 points and Seth Curry 21 for the 76ers, who beat the Boston Celtics 111-99 at home on Friday night and made an early morning flight to Miami to complete the two-day, two-game scheduling.

Yurtseven, an undrafted rookie sensation, nearly matched Embiid with 22 points and 11 rebounds - both team highs - for the Heat, whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

New Orleans Pelicans 105-120 Brooklyn Nets

James Harden totalled 27 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets survived the loss of Kevin Durant to a sprained left knee in a 120-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in New York.

The Nets never trailed and the game was tied once in the opening minutes, but they lost Durant after he collided with teammate Bruce Brown on defense midway through the second quarter.

Harden had the double-double at half-time when the Nets led 69-41. For the game, Harden shot an efficient 9-of-15 and had plenty of help from Brooklyn's rookie trio of Cam Thomas, Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe, who combined for 48 points and 22 rebounds.

Thomas shot 9-of-13 and scored 20 points, Edwards added 16, while Sharpe collected 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Portland Trail Blazers 115-110 Washington Wizards

Anfernee Simons scored 26 of his 31 points in the first half, while Jusuf Nurkic finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting Portland Trail Blazers snapped the Washington Wizards' three-game winning streak with a 115-110 victory.

Simons returned after missing one game for personal reasons and made 7 of 10 from long range in the first half for Portland, which has won three of its last four. Nassir Little scored 18 points, Robert Covington added 15 and Ben McLemore had 10.

Spencer Dinwiddie led Washington with 27 points and seven assists. Kyle Kuzma recorded his 17th double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Montrezl Harrell scored 16 points, Corey Kispert added 13 and Aaron Holiday had 10.