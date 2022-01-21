NBA Sundays: Watch free on Sky Sports as Knicks host Clippers and Celtics visit Wizards - via live stream on web, mobile or YouTube

Join Sky Sports for a free, live viewing party as the Los Angeles Clippers visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Sunday evening.

From 6pm on Sunday, Sky Sports' YouTube channel, which can be viewed for free via skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, will offer a viewing party hosted by Jaydee Dyer, with expert guidance from NBA analyst Mo Mooncey and three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong.

At the conclusion of the viewing party, the Sky Sports YouTube channel will show full live coverage as the Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference matchup from 8:30pm.

The viewing party will see Sky Sports Heatcheck regulars joined by influencers Harry Pinero and Elz the Witch, for the first and second halves, respectively.

Viewers are encouraged to join the party, with the panel taking questions and reacting to your opinions, which can be sent in via the Sky Sports NBA Twitter account.

Both the Clippers and Knicks are on the fringes of the playoffs, making every regular season game a crucial one for both sides.

There could be a new face to excite Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden, with Cam Reddish, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks last week, in line to make his debut.

The Celtics and Wizards come into their matchup with almost identical records as they fight for the lower seedings in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Live coverage of both games will also be available on Sky Sports Arena.