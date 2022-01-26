Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Lakers lead tributes on second anniversary of helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant's former team the Los Angeles Lakers have led tributes to the NBA legend on the second anniversary of his death in a helicopter crash.

The five-time NBA champion died on January 26, 2020, aged 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, shocking the world of professional sport and sending his legions of fans into mourning.

Bryant was inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

The 18-time All-Star joined the NBA straight from high school and would go on to enjoy one of the most decorated careers in the history of the sport, claiming NBA Finals MVP honours twice and earning the adoration of fans for his larger-than-life persona.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the career of Kobe Bryant following his induction to the Hall of Fame class of 2020.

The Lakers are not playing on Wednesday, but return to action at the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, in the city where Bryant was born, and the state in which he played high school basketball.

The team paid tribute to Bryant via social media on Wednesday, with sports leagues, teams, athletes from other sports, former team-mates and opponents joining in.

After two years, it still doesn't feel real. You will live forever in us, Legend!

Ciao Kobe ❤️#KobeBryant #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/769A7kdlCa — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) January 26, 2022

A sad day thinking about the loss of a friend, a father, a husband, and one of the greatest. Remembering Kobe and his beautiful daughter Gigi, and thinking of the family and friends of all who lost their lives two years ago. pic.twitter.com/4wvQbgPNoh — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2022

I’m thankful to see another year of life but it’s really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day. Rest well Kobe the world is truly missing a great one.

So on this day I celebrate you & I say thank you for the battles & the friendship.#8/24 pic.twitter.com/3eLr9cT6gS — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2022

Two years gone, but never forgotten. RIP Kobe and Gigi 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/TU8WRX05ma — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) January 26, 2022

Two years ago, we lost the great Kobe Bryant.



His legacy lives on forever. ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/65VvsnO6hG — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2022

Not a day goes by that I don’t mention my brother @kobebryant or think of him! 💜💛 — LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) January 26, 2022

Today we honor the lives of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan.



Mamba Mentality lives on. pic.twitter.com/u46qJ5uCGR — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) January 26, 2022

Family is Forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OkjOI6oplm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2022

There are 10 NBA games on Wednesday evening, with a generation of players who looked up to Bryant set to honour his legacy.