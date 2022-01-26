Please select your default edition
Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Lakers lead tributes on second anniversary of helicopter crash

Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the helicopter crash that Bryant died in, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others; the Lakers, along with countless others from the world of sport and beyond, have paid tribute to Bryant

Wednesday 26 January 2022 17:36, UK

Kobe Bryant (AP)
Image: Wednesday marks the second anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

Kobe Bryant's former team the Los Angeles Lakers have led tributes to the NBA legend on the second anniversary of his death in a helicopter crash.

The five-time NBA champion died on January 26, 2020, aged 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, shocking the world of professional sport and sending his legions of fans into mourning.

Bryant was inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.

The 18-time All-Star joined the NBA straight from high school and would go on to enjoy one of the most decorated careers in the history of the sport, claiming NBA Finals MVP honours twice and earning the adoration of fans for his larger-than-life persona.

Take a look back at the career of Kobe Bryant following his induction to the Hall of Fame class of 2020.

The Lakers are not playing on Wednesday, but return to action at the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, in the city where Bryant was born, and the state in which he played high school basketball.

The team paid tribute to Bryant via social media on Wednesday, with sports leagues, teams, athletes from other sports, former team-mates and opponents joining in.

There are 10 NBA games on Wednesday evening, with a generation of players who looked up to Bryant set to honour his legacy.

