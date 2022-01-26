Kobe Bryant: Los Angeles Lakers lead tributes on second anniversary of helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant's former team the Los Angeles Lakers have led tributes to the NBA legend on the second anniversary of his death in a helicopter crash.
The five-time NBA champion died on January 26, 2020, aged 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others, shocking the world of professional sport and sending his legions of fans into mourning.
Bryant was inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021.
The 18-time All-Star joined the NBA straight from high school and would go on to enjoy one of the most decorated careers in the history of the sport, claiming NBA Finals MVP honours twice and earning the adoration of fans for his larger-than-life persona.
The Lakers are not playing on Wednesday, but return to action at the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, in the city where Bryant was born, and the state in which he played high school basketball.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Guimaraes, Alli, Diaz latest
- Newcastle agree £30m Guimaraes fee | Toon target Brighton's Burn
- Fury vs Whyte deadline extended for 'final' time
- Papers: Man Utd set to loan out Lingard and Van de Beek
- Manchester derby, Liverpool vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports in March
- Aubameyang left out of Arsenal squad for Dubai training camp
- Four positive Covid tests needed as PL agrees new postponement guidance
- Time of the essence in F1's new-look weekend schedule
- 'Mane's health put at risk, he should have been subbed'
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Will Gunners land striker?
The team paid tribute to Bryant via social media on Wednesday, with sports leagues, teams, athletes from other sports, former team-mates and opponents joining in.
After two years, it still doesn't feel real. You will live forever in us, Legend!— DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) January 26, 2022
Ciao Kobe ❤️#KobeBryant #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/769A7kdlCa
A sad day thinking about the loss of a friend, a father, a husband, and one of the greatest. Remembering Kobe and his beautiful daughter Gigi, and thinking of the family and friends of all who lost their lives two years ago. pic.twitter.com/4wvQbgPNoh— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2022
I’m thankful to see another year of life but it’s really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day. Rest well Kobe the world is truly missing a great one.— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2022
So on this day I celebrate you & I say thank you for the battles & the friendship.#8/24 pic.twitter.com/3eLr9cT6gS
Two years gone, but never forgotten. RIP Kobe and Gigi 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/TU8WRX05ma— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) January 26, 2022
Two years ago, we lost the great Kobe Bryant.— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2022
His legacy lives on forever. ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/65VvsnO6hG
Not a day goes by that I don’t mention my brother @kobebryant or think of him! 💜💛— LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) January 26, 2022
Today we honor the lives of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan.— Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) January 26, 2022
Mamba Mentality lives on. pic.twitter.com/u46qJ5uCGR
There are 10 NBA games on Wednesday evening, with a generation of players who looked up to Bryant set to honour his legacy.