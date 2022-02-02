Is Joel Embiid now the MVP front-runner? Philadelphia 76ers star at forefront of race following outstanding January

Joel Embiid burst out of the 76ers' locker room with wild enthusiasm, and the seven-footer just about wiped out staff members as he pinballed down a corridor to the court.

Even although Embiid sat out Monday night's thrilling overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Philadelphia All-Star eagerly wanted to celebrate with his team-mates.

The Cameroonian superstar was like a well-heeled fan in the front row as he smiled and high-fived the Sixers on their way back to the locker room. Tyrese Maxey only moments earlier had about been swallowed up by the crowd and the rush of the Sixers after a high-flying layup sealed the Sixers' fifth straight win.

Even when he's off, Embiid is always in the mix for the Sixers.

"He's our MVP," Maxey said.

That much around Philadelphia is certain.

Embiid is the first Sixer named an All-Star starter for five straight seasons since Allen Iverson, and he just might be the front-runner for NBA MVP as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a detailed look at the Philadelphia 76ers' overtime win in their thriller against the Memphis Grizzlies

The booming "MVP! MVP!" chants that Philly fans serenade him with each night could be certified fact by next opening night instead of simply a wishful melody.

He had a scheduled maintenance day off Monday, ending a streak of 21 straight games played, the second-longest stretch of his career. Embiid averaged 33.1 points during the streak to lift his season scoring average to 29.1 points per game, which ranked second in the league behind Kevin Durant's 29.3 points entering Tuesday.

Embiid did finish runner-up last season to Denver's Nikola Jokic in MVP voting. While the Denver star was a deserving winner, he played in 72 games and logged 2,488 minutes to Embiid's 51 games and 1,585 minutes. Monday marked Embiid's 12th missed game, nine of which he missed due to health and safety protocols. The last time he sat out was December 13 and his play over the last six weeks shot him to the top as the +230 favourite to win the MVP award, according to FanDuel Sportsbook (American bookmaker).

Image: Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after a dunk against the Houston Rockets

"We want to play every game with Joel," Sixers forward Tobias Harris said. "He was able to get his rest. We have a lot of hungry guys who work on their games. It shows our morale as a team. Joel jumping on the court with us, that's our chemistry, that's the love we have for each other in the locker room. Team chemistry, team morale, that's a big thing."

Ah yes, chemistry and morale, two factors that could have doomed the Sixers once All-Star guard Ben Simmons demanded a trade. The NBA trade deadline is next week and there's a prevailing feeling around the team that Embiid's season would be wasted if basketball president Daryl Morey does not deal Simmons for an impact player or two and turn the Sixers into true championship contenders.

Embiid has not publicly stumped for a deal, though Morey surely covets another superstar as they try to win it all for the first time since 1983.

"There's really no urgency to change anything," Embiid said. "I think we've got everything we need."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid is ready to dominate in the 2022 All-Star game in Cleveland after being named a starter

Embiid has carried the Sixers to the brink of the top of the East.

Consider:

Embiid in January averaged 30.8 points, 16.1 rebounds and 7.6 assists per 48 minutes, becoming the first player in NBA history to average 50-15-5 per 48 in a calendar month.

He had eight games in January with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid has a league-high streak going into Wednesday's game against Washington of 17 straight games with at least 25 points.

At 29.1 points and 10.8 rebounds, Embiid could join Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in team history to average those totals for an entire season.

His six 40-10 games this season are the most in the NBA.

"I love the fact that he is playing at his own pace right now; he's found his pace to play at, he's taking the game a lot more serious now as you can see, as we all can see," Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony said. "And that's why he is able to dominate the way that he is able to do now and he's playing at an all-time high right now."

That's a high Embiid wants to stay at all the way through June. If he does, it's likely that the MVP honours for the 2021-22 season will belong to 'The Process'.