New Nikola Jokic? Meet teen European sensation Nikola Jovic who has been impressing scouts ahead of draft

Unless you look closely you could easily mistake Nikola Jovic's name in print for that of reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

And the similarities don't stop there. They're both Serbian big men. They're both former point guards who, as a result, showcase playmaking skills that few other big men possess.

The one big difference is that, rather than getting drafted during a commercial break as Jokic infamously was when he was taken 41st in the draft in 2014, European players with flair are now a massive factor in the league.

Just look at Jokic, Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo; or even lesser-known bigs such as Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Vucevic who regularly put up very good numbers for their teams.

The pathway is there for Jovic to go and emulate Serbian national hero Jokic, after the Denver Nuggets superstar and others blazed the trail.

After a slow start to the season, Jovic is now showing why NBA scouts are high on him. The 18-year-old has been begun to properly flash those scoring and playmaking skills that few 6-foot-10 players have in their arsenal.

And he thinks he's still growing. Another inch and he'll be the same height as Jokic as well.

His time spent running the point as a youngster has come in handy for the versatile Jovic, now in his first full professional season for Belgrade-based club Mega.

"Sometimes I just play and I feel everything I am doing, I see the whole court," Jovic told The Associated Press. "The court is sometimes too small. I'm seeing everything."

Jovic became a serious prospect with standout performances last summer at the FIBA U19 World Cup, where he was named to the tournament's all-star team. Gonzaga star Chet Holmgren was the MVP for the champion U.S. squad. Serbia lost the bronze medal game 101-92 to Canada.

Then came the early season adjustment with Mega in the super-physical ABA League. His shooting was down and turnovers were up.

"I just needed to get some rhythm and now I'm feeling really comfortable and playing good," said Jovic, who plays mostly as a small forward given his playmaking and scoring prowess. "I'm trying to do everything on the court because I think I can be good at everything. I feel like I can shoot from everywhere."

Jovic had 16 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in a 104-75 win over Cedevita of Slovenia in late November and scored 25 points a few weeks later against Croatian club Spilt. He's up to 37.7 per cent shooting from 3-point range.

"His versatility is his biggest asset as the combination of size, ball handling, passing and shooting allows him to be a connector that can fit in any system," said Rafael Barlowe, an analyst and podcaster who runs NBA Draft Junkies.

With a slim frame, Jovic is working daily on gaining strength. He said "I hope so" when asked if he will declare for this year's draft.

Tale of the tape

SIZE: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds.

STATS: 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.6 turnovers.

STRENGTHS: Shooting, passing, court vision. Though lacking an explosive first step, Jovic can drive, take contact and finish. The World Cup performances cemented Jovic "as the top international prospect in this draft class," Barlowe said.

WEAKNESSES: Below-average athleticism. Jovic "lacks vertical pop and explosiveness and may struggle creating his own shot versus NBA defenders," Barlowe said. "He also has a tendency to be a ball stopper that forces difficult shots." Jovic said he's been working on improving his one-on-one defense, especially against smaller players.

DRAFT PROJECTION: First round in most mock drafts.