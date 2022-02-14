NBA: Boston Celtics extend winning run, Minnesota Timberwolves beat Indiana Pacers

The Boston Celtics overturned a 10-point half-time deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks, while the Minnesota Timberwolves ended a two-game losing run in the NBA on Sunday.

Atlanta Hawks 95-105 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics used a dominant third quarter to earn a comeback 105-95 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

The win was Boston's eighth consecutive, extending the NBA's longest active win streak. The Celtics haven't lost since January 28 in Atlanta.

Boston scored a season-high 42 points in the third quarter against Atlanta's 23 to recover from a 10-point half-time deficit and take control of the game for good.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 38 points, 16 in the third quarter, and added 10 rebounds.

Point guard Trae Young had 30 points and dished out 10 assists for the Hawks, who have now lost back-to-back games and four of five. Bogdan Bogdanovic had a season-best 26 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves 129-120 Indiana Pacers

Anthony Edwards made seven 3-pointers and scored 37 points to lead seven players in double figures as the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a two-game losing skid with a 129-120 win over the Indiana Pacers.

D'Angelo Russell scored 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Minnesota, which shot 18 of 34 (52.9 percent) from 3-point range and led by as many as 18 in the third quarter.

Indiana lost its sixth straight game, despite a strong outing from Oshae Brissett, who set season highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 16 assists, Lance Stephenson scored 21 points, Jalen Smith added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Buddy Hield scored 13.

Indiana played without Isaiah Jackson (right ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Myles Turner (left foot). Guard Chris Duarte exited in the first quarter with a sore big left toe and did not return.