Chicago Bulls sign Tristan Thompson, release Alfonzo McKinnie, as Eastern Conference contenders strengthen roster

The Chicago Bulls signed center Tristan Thompson on Saturday night and released forward Alfonzo McKinnie.
Terms of veteran big man Thompson's deal were not disclosed.
Thompson averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 34 games this season for Sacramento and Indiana. In 707 games in 11 NBA seasons with Cleveland, Boston, Sacramento and Indiana, he has averaged 9.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.
The 30-year-old was traded from Sacramento to Indiana on February 8 in the deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Kings, then waived by the Pacers on Thursday.
McKinnie averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 17 games this season for Chicago.
Trending
- 'I'm an old man now' - Khan hints at retirement after Brook loss
- Papers: Ronaldo to leave Man Utd if they miss out on top four
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- Carra: PL title race back on | Conte can turn Spurs into major force
- Khan and Brook's back-and-forth brawl as it happened
- Brook batters Khan in exhilarating brawl
- PL hits & misses: Complete Kane, anonymous Lukaku
- Hamilton relishing Russell Mercedes challenge
- Carra: Kane's performance best of the season | Pep: Time to forget about him
- Download Instructions
The Bulls are tied for the Eastern Conference lead with Miami.
Watch the 71st NBA All-Star Game live on Sky Sports as Team LeBron takes on Team Durant on Sunday night at 11pm on Sky Sports Arena, and joined on Main Event from 11.30pm.