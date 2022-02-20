Chicago Bulls sign Tristan Thompson, release Alfonzo McKinnie, as Eastern Conference contenders strengthen roster

The Chicago Bulls signed center Tristan Thompson on Saturday night and released forward Alfonzo McKinnie.

Terms of veteran big man Thompson's deal were not disclosed.

Thompson averaged 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 34 games this season for Sacramento and Indiana. In 707 games in 11 NBA seasons with Cleveland, Boston, Sacramento and Indiana, he has averaged 9.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.

The 30-year-old was traded from Sacramento to Indiana on February 8 in the deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Kings, then waived by the Pacers on Thursday.

McKinnie averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in 17 games this season for Chicago.

The Bulls are tied for the Eastern Conference lead with Miami.

