Chris Paul backs Phoenix Suns to succeed even if hand injury keeps him out after All-Star break

Chris Paul has backed the Phoenix Suns to be successful even if his injured right hand does not prove to be healthy enough for him to play when the Phoenix Suns return from the All-Star break.

Paul, who leads the NBA with 10.7 assists per game this season, was injured on Wednesday in a victory over Houston in the final game before the break.

He was pictured with his hand was in a cast on Saturday when he held his All-Star press conference. He said he was frustrated but also sounded optimistic.

"I've had four hand surgeries in my career. It's like my hand surgeon is part of my family, but things could be a lot worse," Paul said. "I'm still blessed, grateful that we're 48-10 and if I do miss some time, I know the guys will hold it down."

Paul was hurt when he got his hand jammed on a pass and argued for the first technical. He then bumped into referee J.T. Orr a few seconds later to earn a second technical and an ejection, leaving the court holding his right hand.

"It didn't feel good, I'll tell you that much," Paul said. "And then when you get ejected off some bogus stuff too, that don't help, either."

Paul was hoping he could still try to play Sunday night for Team LeBron, but also cannot be sure when he will next play for the Suns, who have rolled to the best record in the NBA.

"For me, I always want to play. I haven't missed a game this season, you know what I mean," Paul said. "So when I did feel that in my hand I was mad for all types of reasons, but obviously we won't do anything dumb or stupid.

"So I'm going to try to heal as fast as physically possible and the second that I am able to play, I guarantee you I will be playing."