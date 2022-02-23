Zion Williamson: JJ Redick says former New Orleans Pelicans colleague is 'detached team-mate'

Zion Williamson has been dubbed an "absent team-mate" by one of his former locker room colleagues.

Former New Orleans Pelicans star JJ Redick – who also shares another important connection with Williamson in that they both played in college for Duke – has come out with scathing criticism of the 2019 No 1 pick.

Concerns over Zion's investment in his team-mates sprung to light over the weekend after CJ McCollum revealed he hasn't spoken to Williamson since he was traded to New Orleans from Portland at the trade deadline.

Williamson has not played this season because of a foot injury, but according to Redick, who played with the Pelicans for parts of the past two seasons before announcing his retirement, there is an attitude problem and a pattern of behaviour which is very individualistic.

Redick also revealed he addressed his concerns with Zion during their time playing together.

He said: "There's a responsibility that you have as an athlete when you play a team sport to be fully invested. You're fully invested in your body, you're fully invested in your work and you're fully invested in your teammates. That is your responsibility, and we have not seen that from Zion.

Image: Former Pelicans guard JJ Redick has expressed his concerns over Zion Williamson

"This is something I addressed with Zion in front of the team. This is going back to his rookie year. This is a pattern of behaviour with Zion that we are seeing again and again. I was his team-mate, I can describe him as a detached teammate, that is an accurate statement."

Williamson's possible issues as a team-mate came into public view during this past weekend's All-Star festivities when CJ McCollum revealed he has not had a conversation with Williamson since he signed for New Orleans prior to the trade deadline.

"I haven't had conversations with him directly," said McCollum on Saturday. "I've spoken with some people close to him and look forward to sitting down with him sooner than later. I know about as much as you do right now, but I'm gonna get to the bottom of it."

McCollum has since said that the pair have now touched base but Redick was not surprised to hear the story.

"This just shows a complete lack of investment in your team, in the organisation, in the city," Redick said. "I get that he's hurt and away from the team, but you just traded for one of the 50 best players in the league – a guy that's supposed to be paired with you. Reach out and say, 'Hello.' This is a pattern of behaviour with Zion that we are seeing again and again."

Williamson, who is undergoing rehab after suffering a fracture in his right foot that required surgery over the summer, has been mooted to return to the court several times but it has been repeatedly delayed. He has also been doing his rehab individually away from the team, reportedly with their blessing.

The powerful and skilful power forward averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for New Orleans last season, so his talent is inarguable but Redick, who has been widely praised for the honesty of his remarks made on ESPN's First Take show, says the attitude problem is recurrent and may suggest wider concerns about his investment in the Pelicans franchise as a whole.

"Yes, he's been amazing when he's been on the court, 100 per cent," Redick added. "He's amazing to watch. There's no one that can do what he does on a basketball court – but as a team-mate, there is a pattern of behaviour, as a fully invested individual in New Orleans, there's a pattern of behaviour. This is worrisome."