Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors star out indefinitely with sprained ligament in left foot

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot, according to US reports.

ESPN reported the Warriors are optimistic Curry can return by the start of the NBA playoffs next month.

Curry underwent an MRI immediately following the Warriors' 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at San Francisco.

The injury occurred with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter when Boston's Marcus Smart landed on the back of Curry's leg while diving for possession of the ball.

Curry had his foot twist awkwardly in the incident, and shortly thereafter had to be removed from the game. He headed straight to the locker room, walking under his own power.

Kerr: It was a dangerous play | Green: I can't call it dirty

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr criticised Smart for the play following the game.

"I thought it was a dangerous play," Kerr said. "I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that's what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He's a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play."

Curry, 34, holds team-leading averages in points (25.5) and assists (6.3) to go along with 5.2 rebounds in 64 games this season.

A two-time NBA MVP and eight-time All-Star, Curry has averaged 24.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 826 career games with the Warriors.

Curry's team-mate Draymond Green defended Smart after the game, insisting that he could not describe the incident as a "dirty" play.

"I expect Marcus Smart to make that play. He plays hard," Green said.

"I can't call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would have went and dove into his head. I had a pretty great look on the play, I was right up top. Maybe unnecessary, but that's the most I can call it...unnecessary."