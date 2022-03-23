Brittney Griner: Detained WNBA star in 'good condition' in Russia, says US embassy in Moscow

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, being held in Russia on a drug charge, was found to be in "good condition" when an official from the US embassy in Moscow visited her on Tuesday.

Ned Price, the US State Department spokesman, told CNN on Wednesday that Russia granted the request for consular access. It was the first time an American official saw Griner since her arrest in mid-February.

"We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly," Price said.

He continued: "Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition and we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal."

Griner's performances helped the Phoenix Mercury reach last year's WNBA finals, where they defeated by the Chicago Sky.

Russian news agency TASS reported that a Moscow court ruled last week that Griner, 31, could be held until at least May 19.

A seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medallist, Griner could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if convicted, per reports.

She was detained at a Moscow airport as she attempted to enter the country. Griner was the No. 1 pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft by the Mercury.