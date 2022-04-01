Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to becoming Milwaukee Bucks all-time leading scorer

Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was happy to be "changing the narrative" around his capabilities after draining a clutch three-pointer to become the Milwaukee Bucks' all-time leading scorer.

Antetokounmpo forced overtime with a step-back three against the Brooklyn Nets, before sinking two late free throws to seal a statement road victory over their Eastern Conference rivals on Thursday night.

Despite Antetokounmpo having performed to a level that earned him back-to-back regular-season MVP awards in 2019 and 2020, and an NBA Finals MVP crown as he led the Bucks to last year's NBA title, his display on Thursday showcased an unstoppable combination of force and finesse.

The 'Greek Freak' scored 44 points - along with grabbing 14 rebounds and six assists - as he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's franchise record of 14,211 points for the Bucks.

"I did not know about it, but it's good because I'm changing the narrative," Antetokounmpo said. "I don't want to be the guy that only dunks and runs, I can make a three."

Image: Giannis Antetokounmpo once again proved the match-winner for the Bucks, hitting 44 points

Displaying the attitude that has driven a two-time MVP to continue to develop his game, Antetokounmpo insisted he would not dwell on the milestone.

"But it doesn't really matter," he said. "Because at the end of the day, if you don't have a successful season and if you don't try to keep getting better and staying humble and staying happy to play all the way until May and June, nobody's going to remember this."

While refusing to acknowledge he is playing the best basketball of his career, Antetokoumpo did accept that he is very much at peace with his game.

"I think this is the most mature I've ever been," he said. "I'm over myself, I'm able to get to my spot better and execute, and if the ball doesn't go in I'm ok with it.

"Mentally I'm in a very good place, physically I think I can still improve. I'm not as strong as I was two years ago.

"I don't know if this is the best I've ever played, but I know that I've got a lot of room to improve."

'Giannis is most valuable and most improved player'

While Antetokounmpo insists remaining humble is the key to his success, his head coach and team-mates are not hesitating to heap praise on a run of performances that has brought the Bucks back into contention for top seed in the East.

On Antetokounmpo becoming the team's leading scorer, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said: "It's just a tribute to everything that he does, all the time and work he puts in, and just kind of does whatever we need to win a game - to make a three, send it to overtime, make the free throws to win it - he's special.

"It's beyond impressive what he's done, and he's got a lot more left ahead of him."

Antetokounmpo has largely been considered to be behind the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in the MVP race for this season, but Bucks guard Jrue Holiday thinks his team-mate should be the front-runner for multiple awards.

"He's definitely the MVP, he's definitely the most improved player," Holiday said. "But I'm not even sure he can get that at this point.

"He's improved his game and it's shown. From the free-throw line, to his fadeaway, to his three-point shot, from last year to this year, it's so much better.

"I feel like just being able to ride his coattails in that way gives us confidence."