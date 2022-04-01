NBA: Stephen Curry to miss rest of regular season with Golden State Warriors due to foot injury

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss the final five games of the regular season as he continues his recovery from a sprained left foot.

Curry has missed the past seven games since being injured against the Boston Celtics on March 16 while diving for a loose ball and colliding with Marcus Smart.

The Warriors said Curry is making "good progress" and is slated to begin individual on-court activities next week.

Warriors say they will next update Curry's status on April 11 but remain hopeful he will be fit for the play-offs.

Golden State conclude their regular season against New Orleans Pelicans on April 10.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said of Curry: "We were hoping that maybe he could play one or two games at the end of the regular season, but that was kind of a long shot. This is how it's turned out. I'm not too worried about him."

Curry, 34, is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 64 games this season.

The eight-time All-Star and two-time MVP has career averages of 24.3 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 826 games over 13 seasons with the Warriors.