Stephen Curry on offense, Draymond Green on defense: Warriors tone-setters make the difference in Game 2

Teams need leaders. Great teams often have a group of them.

You need anchors who will ensure there is a purpose and deliberateness about how the team goes about their business. The best teams have a top-class leader on both offense and defense and that is certainly true of the battle-tested Golden State Warriors.

And it was the leaders came to the fore for the Warriors as they levelled the NBA Finals in Game 2, tying the series 1-1 with a 107-88 victory over the Boston Celtics.

On Sunday night, the Dubs had Stephen Curry keeping the offense ticking and purring - not just from an individual perspective but also keeping the whole team in rhythm - and Draymond Green came out like a man possessed on defense, which set the tone on that side of the ball.

The difference was stark from the get-go. Green admitted there was an "attitude adjustment" in Game 2 and it was clear on the first possession. Boston controlled the opening tap. Marcus Smart dribbled across midcourt and flipped the ball to Jayson Tatum, who quickly tossed it to Al Horford near the top of the key.

When Horford tried to make a move, he ended up on the floor, on the wrong end of a wrestling match with Draymond Green – who got his hands on the ball and did what he does best, create havoc.

It only took 11 seconds. The tone was set and Green was to be relentless all night. The Warriors vowed to be tougher in Game 2 and lived up to that plan – led by their power forward.

"We knew we had to come with a much better focus and sense of aggression, and I thought that started right from the beginning," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "Draymond played a huge role in that."

Curry knew a performance like this was coming as soon as his team dropped the series opener.

Image: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts during Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in San Francisco

"About five minutes after Game 1," said Curry, after being asked when he expected Green would be extra-amped for Game 2. "All I needed to see and hear from him just in terms of what he knew he needed to do.

"Some of that stuff doesn't necessarily or doesn't always show up in the stat sheet in terms of points rebounds, assists, just that 'wow' factor, but you feel him in his presence and the other team feels his presence in his intensity. And that is contagious for all of us."

As is very often the case, Curry was the offensive star with 29 points but it was the way he – as he does when he's playing at his very best – became the conduit for ensuring everyone else had a strong offensive game alongside him, that impressed Green.

"I thought he was incredible," Green said, "And most importantly, his decision-making was great. He got off the ball, he didn't drive into traffic, he took what the defense gave him. He wasn't forcing anything, let the game come to him. And we all follow that.

"I think our offence is always a lot of Steph. It all starts with Steph whether, you know, when KD (Kevin Durant) was here, our offence still started with Steph. That's the way it's going to be.

"Steph Curry sets the tone on the offensive side of the ball. It's my job to set the tone on the defensive side of the ball."

Curry very much recognises his responsibility and was one of the few Warriors to come out of Game 1 with some credit. He scored 21 points in the first, setting a new record for most made threes in a single quarter with six, on his way to 34 points.

Alongside his 29 points on Sunday night he added six rebounds, four assists and three steals, with a joint team-high plus-minus of plus-24.

Curry says his level of experience (this is his, and Green's, sixth NBA Finals as they chase a fourth title together) has helped him understand the importance of delivering not just from an individual numbers perspective, but also to make life easier for the entire team.

"That's an accumulation of the last two years of trying to figure that out and balance, the scoring load, the playmaking load and everything that you try to accomplish throughout the game," Curry said. "So I try to be under control, composed, see the game feel the flow and the rhythm. There's definitely a lot of composure there based on the experience of '15 and '19 and these last two years."

An adjustment offensively was the fact that the Warriors moved slightly away from the motion offense that is their usual hallmark and feasted on a steadier diet of pick-and-roll, to great success.

"It's just feel and matchups," Curry said. "You understand how this series is going to continue to go. There's going to be a lot of adjustments, different looks but if I can get in those kind of one-on-one matchups and be able to playmake out of that and read a defense as well, we can create a lot of good shots.

"Thankfully, it was those types of possession either we got a good shot or ball started moving and we weren't turning the ball over which helped our offense kind of settle in a little bit. Then when we have good offense and good shots, that helps our defense a lot. So we'll see how it goes the rest of the series, but it's been working."

Image: Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, celebrates with forward Draymond Green during the NBA Finals at Chase Center

It all works in tandem. And after shaking off the rust of Game 1, the Warriors started playing as we all know they can.

If Green can stay in Boston's head alongside – that's a potentially huge edge for the Warriors as the series shifts to the Celtics' home for Games 3 and 4 this week.

"I mean, he's going to do what he does," Horford said after Game 2. "We're not worried about him. We're going to do what we do, focus on us. We just didn't get it done tonight. We'll be better at home Game 3."

Image: T-shirts placed across the seats in TD Garden in Boston with a slogan befitting the attitude of the fanbase

The comforts of home await Boston. More than 18,000 fans, most wearing green, a city that used to celebrate Celtics titles like they were annual holidays and have gotten to see only one since Larry Bird's last in 1986.

Make no mistake, it'll be a huge boost for the Celtics.

It'll also be a huge boost for Green. He led the emotional charge in Game 2, and the Warriors hope it continues.

"We couldn't go into Boston being down 2-0," Warriors guard Gary Payton II said. "He lit the fire under us. He lights it and everybody else follows, and tonight was one of those big nights that everybody responded."

The Warriors have won a road game in 26 consecutive playoff series, in large part because Green goes into hostile territory, plays the role of official villain, and somehow makes opponents forget that they really should be worrying about Curry and Klay Thompson and the guys who can score in bunches.

The biggest moment of Green's night came with 54.3 seconds left in the first half. The Celtics' Jaylen Brown tried a 3-pointer and got fouled by Green. Both ended up on the floor, Green's legs coming down near Brown's head. Words were exchanged. They were separated. Cooler heads prevailed. Green already had one technical; a second one there would have ended his night, but none was called.

"That's what Draymond Green does," Brown said. "He'll do whatever it takes to win. He'll pull you, he'll grab you, he'll try to muck the game up because that's what he does for their team. It's nothing to be surprised about. Nothing I'm surprised about. He raised his physicality to try to stop us and we've got to raise ours. Looking forward to the challenge."

Brown made two of the three free throws awarded on that play, tying the game at 50-50. The Warriors went on to score 43 of the game's next 57 points. Coincidence or not, that moment was where the game changed.

"You have to send a message," Green said. "Guys follow me on that side of the ball. If I'm not sending a message, who is sending that message? I am not going to just come and sit in front of you all and hold myself accountable and not back it up. You got to be about what you talk about, and I take pride in that."

He set the tone on Sunday. We will see on Wednesday if he managed to set the tone for the rest of this series.

