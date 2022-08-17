LeBron James 'agrees two-year deal' with Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, according to ESPN.

The 37-year-old James had been entering final year of a deal worth $44.5m.

According to reports, James' extension - which includes a 15 per cent trade kicker - makes him the highest-earning player in NBA history with $532m in guaranteed money.

The deal includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

James has won four NBA championships, been named league MVP four times and been selected to 18 All-Star teams. He also has won two Olympic gold medals.

He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 56 games last season.