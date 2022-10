Sky Sports announces live NBA games for 2022-23 season

Sky Sports will remain the home of the NBA in the UK and Ireland for the 2022-23 season, with the Philadelphia 76ers against the Boston Celtics starting our live coverage on Tuesday, October 18.

The match commences a packed schedule on Sky Sports which includes 135 regular-season games, All-Star Weekend, the best match-ups from Round One and Round Two of the playoffs and every moment of the Conference Finals and NBA Finals.

Sky Sports' new magazine show 'NBA on Fire' will recap and analyse the week's NBA action while breaking down the league's 'on-fire players' every Friday.

Mo Mooncey will bring fans the latest news, rumours and debate from around the NBA on the weekly Snapchat show 'In The Paint'.

Throughout the season, Sunday's weekly primetime evening game will be streamed for free on Sky Sports YouTube alongside coverage on Sky Sports Arena.

NBA Action continues every Thursday evening throughout the season on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix, providing the hottest news and analysis.

2022-23 NBA regular season

Live on Sky Sports during October and November

Tuesday, October 18 - Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics at 12.30am

Tuesday, October 18 - LA Lakers @ Golden State Warriors at 3.00am

Wednesday, October 19 - New Orleans Pelicans @ Brooklyn Nets at 12.30am

Thursday, October 20 - Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers at 12.30am

Thursday, October 20 - LA Clippers @ LA Lakers at 3.00am

Friday, October 21 - NBA 360 at 12.00am

Friday, October 21 - Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors at 3.00am

Saturday, October 22 - San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers at 11pm (NBA Saturday)

Saturday, October 22 - Memphis Grizzlies @ Dallas Mavericks at 1.30am

Sunday, October 23 - Portland Trail Blazers @ LA Lakers at 8.30pm (NBA Sunday)

Wednesday, October 26 - Brooklyn Nets @ Milwaukee Bucks at 12.30am

Thursday, October 27 - Dallas Mavericks @ Brooklyn Nets at 12.30am

Saturday, October 29 - Miami Heat @ Sacramento Kings at 11pm (NBA Saturday)

Saturday, October 29 - Oklahoma City @ Dallas Mavericks at 2.00am

Sunday, October 30 - New Orleans Pelicans @ LA Clippers at 8pm (NBA Sunday)

Image: Watch NBA champions Golden State Warriors live on Sky Sports

Sunday, October 30 - Golden State Warriors @ Detroit Pistons at 10pm

Thursday, November 2 - Golden State Warriors @ Orlando Magic at 11pm

Saturday, November 5 - Sacramento Kings @ Orlando Magic at 9pm (NBA Sunday)

Saturday, November 5 - Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks at 11.30pm

Sunday, November 6 - Cleveland Cavaliers @ LA Lakers at 7.30pm (NBA Sunday)

Sunday, November 6 - Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors at 10pm

Thursday, November 10 - Philadelphia 76ers @ Atlanta Hawks at 11.30pm

Saturday, November 12 - Atlanta Hawks @ Philadelphia 76ers at 11.30pm

Sunday, November 13 - Minnesota Timberwolves @ Cleveland Cavaliers at 10pm

Tuesday, November 15 - Memphis Grizzlies @ New Orleans Pelicans at 11.30pm

Saturday, November 19 - Toronto Raptors @ Atlanta Hawks at 10pm (NBA Saturday)

Sunday, November 20 - New York Knicks @ Phoenix Suns at 7.30pm (NBA Sunday)

Sunday, November 20 - Denver Nuggets @ Dallas Mavericks at 11.30pm

Friday, November 25 - Minnesota Timberwolves @ Charlotte Hornets at 9pm

Saturday, November 26 - Dallas Mavericks @ Toronto Raptors at 9pm (NBA Saturday)

Saturday, November 26 - LA Lakers @ San Antonio at 12.00am

Sunday, November 27 - Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves at 7.30pm (NBA Sunday)

Sunday, November 27 - Memphis Grizzlies @ New York Knicks at 10pm

December - NBA Saturday and NBA Sunday fixtures

Saturday, December 3 - Dallas Mavericks @ New York Knicks at 4.30pm

Sunday, December 4 - Denver Nuggets @ New Orleans Pelicans at 7.30pm

Saturday, December 10 - San Antonio Spurs @ Miami Heat at 9pm

Sunday, December 11 - Phoenix Suns @ New Orleans Pelicans at 7.30pm

Saturday, December 17 - Miami Heat @ San Antonio Spurs at 9pm

Sunday, December 18 - Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics at 7pm

Christmas Day fixtures - Sunday, December 25

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks at 4pm

LA Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks at 6.30pm

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics at 9pm

Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors at 12.00am

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets at 2.30am

Sky Sports News, a dedicated NBA page on the Sky Sports App, and @SkySportsNBA will continue to bring fans the latest news, exclusive interviews, results and best stories from all the NBA and WNBA teams, making Sky Sports the destination for basketball fans.