LeBron James condemns Kyrie Irving for posting antisemitic material: 'What he said was harmful to a lot of people'

NBA superstar LeBron James has condemned Kyrie Irving for publishing antisemitic posts on social media.

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Irving for at least five games without pay and Nike have suspended their relationship with the player.

Irving only belatedly apologised for sharing an antisemitic documentary.

After playing for the LA Lakers against Utah Jazz on Friday, James spoke out against Irving's conduct, saying: "It doesn't matter what colour your skin is, how tall you are or what position you're in, if you are promoting, soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don't respect it.

"I don't condone it."

James and Irving were team-mates when they were with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I hope he understands that what he said was harmful to a lot of people," James continued.

"As humans, none of us are perfect. But I hope he understands what he did or the actions he took was harmful to a lot of people.

James confirmed his production company declined to air an episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West after he made antisemitic remarks on the show.

"I don't condone any hate to any kind and to any race - to Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities," James said.

Irving and the Nets have said they will work with the Anti-Defamation League to develop inclusive educational programming to combat all forms of bigotry and antisemitism.

The Nets and the WNBA's New York Liberty have also committed to hosting a series of community conversations at the Barclays Center in partnership with ADL and other national civil rights organisations and local community associations.