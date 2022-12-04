Warriors' Andrew Wiggins nets eight threes in 'phenomenal stretch of game' against Houston Rockets

The Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins scored a season-best 36 points against the Houston Rockets in a 120-101 win, including eight threes, in what coach Steve Kerr called a "phenomenal stretch of the game".

On Saturday night, Andre Wiggins almost made his career-best ninth 3-pointer, but his foot was on the line.

He dazzled from beyond the arc, scoring a season-best 36 points and matching his career high with eight 3s, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 120-101 in the second game of back-to-backs for both teams.

"I felt like I was just flowing," Wiggins said. "My shot felt good, my teammates did a great job finding me and getting me open shots and good looks."

It comes as no surprise to many involved in the Dubs scene, aware of Wiggins' practicing antics where he shoots more than 100 3-pointers in as many reps as needed "until I feel good."

Head coach Steve Kerr admitted as much in his own recount of the game: "It was a phenomenal first 18 minutes from him and the guys, I thought that was maybe the best stretch we've had all year to start the game".

Wiggins knocked down consecutive threes midway through the third quarter and shot 14 of 19 overall as the Warriors won their 10th straight at home. And he wasn't the only one powering the Warriors to victory.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points with eight threes of his own to go with 10 assists. Jordan Poole started in place of a resting Klay Thompson and added 21 points and five assists, one night after a 30-point performance off the bench with a season-high seven threes.

No fuel in the Rockets offence

Though it was very clear that the Rockets were outsmarted by a dominant Warriors attack, there remains some questions surrounding their own in this latest defeat.

Sure, Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points and Tari Eason contributed 13 off the bench for Houston.

But Jalen Green, who added 13 points to the standings, missed all five of his tries from long range a night after the 20-year-old guard had 30 to help fuel a 16-point comeback in the second half of a stunning 122-121 win at Phoenix. The Rockets were sluggish from the start in this one, and they have no one to blame but themselves.

Facing their four straight defeat, they will have to hope for rosier ramifications on Monday night when they face the 12-11 Philadelphia 76ers.