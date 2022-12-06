Clippers duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George enjoy winning return to action

Los Angeles Clippers duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were in fine form and good humour against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, as the pair marked their return from injury with a 119-117 win at the Spectrum Center.

In Leonard's return from a sprained ankle, the Clippers went to the two-time Finals MVP with the game on the line - and he obliged. Indeed, Leonard had 16 points, including an 18-foot jumper with 1.4 seconds to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in his return from having been side-lined for weeks.

"I don't think anybody loves playing this game more than me," Leonard said. "It gives me joy when I'm able to play. And it was great that I was able to make that shot.

"My team-mates trusted me. I was able to get in my spot and my team gave me space. I was able to knock down a shot."

Incidentally, this was just his sixth game of the season after missing all of 2021-22 due to a torn right ACL.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Los Angeles Clippers against the Portland Trail Blazers in Week 7 of the NBA season

His partner-in-crime, Paul George, also came back from a strained hamstring to score 19 points along with seven assists for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Image: Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr guards Paul George

Reggie Jackson and Nic Batum each had 13 points, and John Wall added 12 points and 12 assists off the bench.

George, who missed the previous seven games with a right hamstring strain, shot 8-of-15 and finished with a team-high 19 points and seven assists in 28 minutes. Luke Kennard, who missed nine straight games with a strained right calf, had nine points.

Image: LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard returned to action against the Charlotte Hornets

"This is really a great opportunity to kind of get back on track," George said. "We were playing well when we were healthy and now we can start building toward the team we were trying to be."

LA led by seven with 6:32 remaining, but the Hornets fought back and took a 117-115 lead with 1:34 to go. But George tapped an offensive rebound to Leonard underneath the basket for a game-tying layup.

The Clippers star had the opportunity to make the finish himself, but brought it back out to the right corner, passed to John Wall, who eventually set Leonard up for the final shot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kawhi Leonard hits the game-winner on his impressive return against the Charlotte Hornets

Even though it's only early December, the Clippers are feeling the urgency of having had to go a long stretch of time without their two biggest stars. With only four games to show this season for their shared time, there's plenty for the pair to make up for in the coming weeks of another stacked schedule, especially if they are to make the playoffs.