NBA Weekly Injury update: LeBron James questionable, Michael Porter Jr. out indefinitely

Welcome to Sky Sports' weekly NBA injury update page, where we will keep you informed on all the key information on player absences and notable omissions ahead of all the big games. Below you will find useful insight on how the rosters fare ahead of the Wednesday schedule...

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat

Detroit Pistons:

Isaiah Livers: Head coach Dwane Casey has mentioned Livers will be out indefinitely as a result of an ongoing shoulder injury.

Cade Cunningham: Cunningham has missed the last 12 Pistons games with soreness in his left shin that may eventually require surgery to alleviate. Having missed such a large chunk of the season, it is likely that the franchise will pool resources to aid his recovery and rehab.

Miami Heat:

Victor Oladipo: Coach Erik Spoelstra said this week Oladipo was managing a knee injury, and despite the fact he was practicing fully, will not be returning to the team's setup in this latest road trip where they visit the Miami Heat.

Omer Yurtseven

Yurtseven will not be playing any time soon, having very recently undergone successful surgery to address a bone spur. impingement and stress reaction in his left ankle.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers:

LeBron James: James has been labelled as probable to start against the Cavs, nursing a slight ankle issue. His minutes, alongside Davis, are being closely monitored.

Image: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is listed as probable for the Cavaliers game

Anthony Davis: Davis is also probable, unlike James, having back troubles on the back of last week's mammoth 55-point performance against the Washington Wizards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis put on a superb display against the Washington Wizards with a season-high 55 points and 17 rebounds

Wenyen Gabriel: Gabriel remains questionable to start with a more complicated shoulder injury.

Cole Swider: Swider will not be starting this week as a result of a foot injury that is taking longer than expected to heal.

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Jarrett Allen: Allen remains questionable against the Lakers with a suspect back.

Dean Wade: Wade will be sidelined for around 3-4 weeks due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder.

Ricky Rubio: Rubio's involvement in practice has been intermittent, with some light work for the first time this Thursday. Expect limited minutes as he makes a slow return to action.

Dylan Windler: Windler was rumoured to have received a platelet-rich plasma injection to help his ankle injury progress. He will miss approximately 4-6 weeks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks:

Tyler Dorsey: Dorsey has been sidelined from the action as a result of illness, with no further information available on whether this is COVID or non-COVID related. Very few expectations of starting this Wednesday.

McKinley Wright IV: Wright IV also has been omitted from the action as a result of illness, with no further information available on whether this is COVID or non-COVID related. Also, very few expectations of starting this Wednesday.

Denver Nuggets:

Peyton Watson: Watson remains in need of assessment before the midweek NBA schedule, in relation to a hamstring issue. Updates to come.

Jeff Green: Green is also questionable as a result of a knee injury.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Caldwell-Pope picked up a right wrist sprain in the Nuggets previous game against the Pelicans and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Denver Nuggets against the New Orleans Pelicans in Week 7 of the NBA season

Collin Gillespie: Gillespie is very likely to be side-lined from the action this entire week in response to a lower leg problem.

Michael Porter Jr: Talks coming from Denver suggest Porter Jr is having issues recovering from a heel injury and there is no clear timeframe for his return. Keep an eye on updates, as well as the latest NBA round-up.