2022/23 NBA All-Star Game: Vote now for the players you want to see take part in February's match

Voting is now open for the NBA All-Star Game.

What is the All-Star Game?

The 72nd All-Star Game will take place on February 19 in Salt Lake City, reaching fans in more than 200 countries. One of the highlights of the NBA calendar, it sees the top stars from the league face off on the court.

Fans are given the chance to have their say on who appears on the court for the game and, along with players and members of the media, they can vote for the starting five players from each conference.

From Stephen Curry to Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell to Jayson Tatum, there will be the chance to vote for each Conference's biggest stars as they take part in the action across the next few weeks.

How does it work?

The vote is split between fans, players and selected media.

Fans account for 50 per cent, players are worth 25 per cent, and the other 25 per cent goes to selected media.

The top vote getter from each conference then becomes captain with the team named after each captain (for instance, captain Tatum).

The remaining seven players per team are then selected by all 30 team coaches, who then draft their teams accordingly.

When can I vote?

The All-Star voting period runs from December 20 to January 21; fans can vote for up to 10 players each 24 hours, with all current NBA players available for selection.

On certain 'three-for-one' days votes will be tripled, so these days are the ideal times to lobby for favourite players. The first of three-for-one day will be Christmas Day, then all of January 1st, 6th, 13th, 16th and 20th for six in total.

One full ballot comprises three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.

Follow this link to have your say.

What makes an All-Star?

To make an All-Star, we have to create content that engages fans, media members and even players themselves.

We do this by focusing on creating awareness, and drive engagement towards all levels of fans, from the casual and curious, all the way through to those who have been watching the NBA for years.

That means targeting certain teams, players, narratives, story lines, coaches, points of controversy, emotion, back stories and much more.

All of these factors then allow those voting to make decisions they know they can bank on.

How do I vote?

Fans voting for the first time can create an NBA ID, the league's new global membership programme, to get involved and may submit one full ballot each day through the four-week voting period once they have their NBA ID.

From there on, the ballot can also be accessed and voted for through the NBA App, available on Android and iPhone. Fans will then received one full ballot per day, by selecting two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

Additionally, fans with an NBA ID travelling to Salt Lake City, can also unlock in-venue sear upgrades, with extra added perks.

Follow this link to vote for your NBA All-Stars