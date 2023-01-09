 Skip to content
Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Kevin Durant: Brooklyn Nets forward set to miss at least two weeks with knee injury

Superstar Kevin Durant has a sprained right knee and is likely to miss at least two weeks according to the Brooklyn Nets I Durant was hurt on Sunday during the third quarter of the Nets' 102-101 victory in Miami after the Heat's Jimmy Butler fell into his knee

Monday 9 January 2023 17:42, UK

Brooklyn Nets&#39; Kevin Durant reacts during the final seconds of the team&#39;s game against the Chicago Bulls.
Image: Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant will be out of action for at least two weeks due to a knee injury

The Brooklyn Nets will be without superstar forward Kevin Durant for at least two weeks after he sustained a right MCL sprain in Sunday night's victory over the Miami Heat.

Durant, who will be re-evaluated in two weeks, appeared to injure the knee when the Heat's Jimmy Butler accidentally rolled onto his leg in the third quarter.

The 34-year-old star man immediately grabbed at his right knee and stayed on the floor momentarily before limping back to the locker room.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Brooklyn Nets against the Miami Heat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi visited the Nets as they hosted the San Antonio Spurs

Durant has led the Nets to 18 wins in their last 20 games and a 27-13 record, a game behind Boston for the best record in the NBA.

When Durant was sidelined for six weeks last season with a knee sprain, the Nets lost 11 in a row amid a 5-16 stretch.

Trending

The Nets play again Thursday when they host Boston Celtics.

Also See:

Durant could be ready to play at the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on February 19.

Around Sky

2 for 1 Football Channel Offer