Kyrie Irving: NBA All-star reportedly requests trade from Brooklyn Nets ahead of deadline

Saturday 4 February 2023 10:49, UK
NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving has reportedly requested a trade from Brooklyn Nets ahead of Thursday's deadline.
According to the report, the Nets have been made aware of Irving's request and the eight-time All-Star is hoping to find a new landing spot before the February 9 trade deadline.
The Nets also were informed that Irving had no interest in staying with the organisation after his contract expires in July.
This season alone has been a rocky ride for Irving, who still has managed to score 27.1 points per game with 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 40 contests despite off-the-court issues.
Irving was suspended by the Nets in November following his social media posts that promoted a movie featuring antisemitic themes. He sat out eight games and apologised before he returned, while saying, "I'm not anti-Jewish or any of that."
The incident led to Nike ending its eight-year partnership with Irving, who turns 31 next month.
In total, Irving played in just 29 games in 2021-22, averaging 27.4 points with 5.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
Irving's lack of availability reportedly led to a rift with former teammate James Harden, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers a year ago.
In 12 NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-17), Boston Celtics (2017-19) and Nets, Irving has averaged 23.3 points with 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds.
He won his only NBA title in 2016 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, while playing alongside LeBron James.
After he was the No 1 overall draft pick in 2011 out of Duke, Irving earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2012. He was also the All-Star Game MVP in 2014.