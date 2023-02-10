LeBron James reflects on 'surreal' feeling to be NBA's record points scorer in special ceremony

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has admitted it feels "surreal" to have risen to the top of the NBA’s all-time career scoring list.

James matched his age with 38 points in Tuesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, taking him to 38,390 points and moving him past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time tally that has topped the standings across four decades.

There was a brief break in play to mark the achievement, with James taking a microphone to make a speech on court, with the Lakers then honouring the achievement again with a pre-game ceremony ahead of Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Lakers legend James Worthy introduced the ceremony at the Crypto.com arena, where James - who was rested from the 115-106 loss due to a sore left ankle - expressed his thanks to his family, his fans and all the great players who came before him.

"The one thing I know for sure is I've never cheated a game of basketball and I would never cheat the game of basketball because it's given so much to myself," James added. "It's given so much to my family.

"My beautiful wife has been, I mean, she's the real MVP, if you want to be completely honest. She's actually the all-time leading scorer. My boys will say they are the all-time leading scorers, but I don't think that I'll think Savannah will allow that tonight. But my family is everything to me.

"You guys [Lakers fans] over the last five years have become family to me as well. So thank you to the Laker faithful. You guys are unbelievable. And, you know, every night I step on the floor, on the stand, and I truly have a huge responsibility. And I understand what it means to represent the Los Angeles Lakers when I step on this floor."

LeBron's dreams to inspire

James took 150 games fewer than Abdul-Jabbar to reach the all-time tally and has averaged 27.2 points per game, with the veteran hoping his journey to NBA stardom can inspire future generations.

"I had dreams every day of playing in the NBA," James added. "I had dreams every day of being an inspiration to so many people.

"I had dreams of being able one day to be able to throw no-look passes like Magic Johnson, to be able to shoot fade away like Michael Jordan, to be able to, you know, have a crossover like Allen Iverson, to be able to have an afro and jump, you know, in a dunk contest like Kobe Bryant.

"I looked up to so many athletes and so many people along my journey, and they gave me the inspiration and they allowed my dreams to not die.

"As I got older and older and older, as I went through the high school ranks and I got drafted, I always felt it was my job and my responsibility to come out and play the game at a high level and be as great as I can be. Because there is a kid in the inner city somewhere that's looking for inspiration and that's going to need it and maybe get it from me."

Is LeBron the GOAT of the NBA?

James' record-breaking success increased debate about whether he can be regarded as the best basketball player of all time, although Abdul-Jabbar - the star he surpassed in the all-time standings - admits we may never find out who the real all-time great is.

"I think the whole idea of the GOAT thing is really hard to determine," Abdul-Jabbar said. "How many people in here saw Sweetwater Clifton play? I didn't. Most of us didn't. He was awesome, but that was back in the early '50s, without the 24-second clock.

"I think the different eras of the game, you know, you just got the clock, and finally the three-point shot. The game has had eras, and LeBron, without a doubt, is the greatest player of his era.

"That era is right behind that of Shaquille (O'Neal), Michael Jordan. There are people that dominated the game, and then there are people that captured everybody's imagination. I think that's what Michael Jordan did. Everybody wanted to be him, to do what he did...I think the reason they have sports bars with all those TVs is so people can go in there and argue like this, because we're not going to find out."