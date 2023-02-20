Jayson Tatum scores record 55 in All-Star Game as Team Giannis beats Team LeBron 184-175

Team Giannis won 184-175 in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game against Team LeBron on Sunday evening with Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum scoring a record-breaking 55 points on his way to winning MVP honours.

Tatum, who was the first pick by Antetokounmpo in the starters' portion of the All-Star draft, had 27 points in the third quarter in Salt Lake City, another All-Star Game record for any period.

Image: Jayson Tatum enjoyed a record-breaking night at the All-Star Game

The MVP award Tatum was given is named after Kobe Bryant, one of his heroes.

"It means the world," Tatum said. "You think of all the legends and great players that have played this game, and in all honesty, records are made to be broken. I'll hold it for as long as I can, but I'm certain someone will come along in a couple years and try to break it."

Tatum broke Anthony Davis' All-Star record of 52 points. He was 22 of 31 from the floor, plus had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Image: Team Giannis forward Jayson Tatum (0) receives his MVP trophy after the NBA basketball All-Star game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jayson Tatum sinks 10 three-pointers on his way to scoring his 55 points for Team Giannis against Team LeBron in the All-Star game

It was James' first loss in six times as captain. Antetokounmpo improved to 1-2 in his All-Star captaincies, and became the first captain to hoist a new trophy presented to the winners of the All-Star Game.

Antetokounmpo said he had a reason for choosing Tatum. "I knew he would take it serious. It was a no-brainer," he said.

Donovan Mitchell added 40 for Team Giannis, who got 26 points from Damian Lillard - including the game-winner to push his team past the target score.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damian Lillard hits the three pointer to win the All-Star game for Team Giannis against Team LeBron.

Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and had 14 rebounds for Team LeBron, while Kyrie Irving had 32 points and 15 assists and Joel Embiid finished with 32 points.

James also delivered 13 points, including a incredible dunk off the backboard:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player LeBron James plays the ball off the backboard for the incredible dunk during the NBA All-Star game.

Brown and Tatum - Boston team-mates - were revelling in a back-and-forth duel during a stretch of the second half.

"It was a normal day for us," Tatum said. "Just millions of people watching."

Lillard, the winner of the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday Night, made eight threes - including a halfcourt pullup in the third quarter.

"That was the worst basketball game I've ever seen," Team LeBron coach Michael Malone said, clearly poking fun at the defense-optional event.

Winning coach Joe Mazzulla of Team Giannis said he had a very simple strategy.

"Stay out of the way, enjoy it, have fun, allow the guys to just be themselves," Mazzulla said. "I think it's important, especially in this league, that guys are just able to be themselves."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damian Lillard scores from inside his own half during the NBA All-Star Game.

The league had a ceremony before the second half to pay tribute to the three leading scorers in NBA history: No. 3 Karl Malone, No. 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James, now the game's career leader after he passed the 75-year-old earlier this month.

Malone and Abdul-Jabbar were brought to the stage, and then Dwyane Wade - James' former team-mate in Miami and now a part-owner of the Jazz - introduced the LA Lakers star to bring him onto the platform.

"We've all been witnesses," Wade said. "No matter the challenge, no matter the noise, he was relentless."

With the number 38,388 displayed behind him, James then raised his hand to thank the fans for their ovation, hugged Abdul-Jabbar and Malone. He didn't return to the game, his night ending with a right hand contusion.

He finished with 13 points, and said a chasedown block in the first half led to him getting a finger caught in the rim.

"Precautionary reasons," James said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kyrie Irving collected 15 assists for Team LeBron during the All-Star game against Team Giannis

James played a half. The game's other captain did not play a half-minute.

Antetokoumpo drafted his team before the game, went through warmups (such as they were) and started the game as planned.

But his right wrist was wrapped, and that was an ominous sign. The injury kept him out of All-Star Saturday's skills event, limited him to 20 seconds in this one. He got an uncontested dunk to open the game, then took a foul and headed to the bench.

"Whatever I have, I'm going to give," Antetokounmpo said. "That's who I am. That's never going to change."