Willis Reed: New York Knicks legend, two-time NBA champion and Hall of Fame center dies aged 80

Hall of Fame center Willis Reed was the first player to be named MVP, Finals MVP and All-Star Game MVP in the same season; Reed led the New York Knicks to their only two NBA Championships in 1970 and 1973

A tribute Willis Reed, the legendary New York Knicks captain, who sadly passed away at 80.

New York Knicks legend Willis Reed and two-time NBA champion Willis Reed has died at the age of 80, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

Reed had been in poor health and was unable to travel to New York last month for a 50th anniversary celebration of their 1973 championship team - the last Knicks side to win the NBA title.

The New York stalwart is best known for the iconic moment in which he emerged from the tunnel at Madison Square Garden to take the court for Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Final against the Los Angeles Lakers, having not been expected to feature due to injury.

Image: The Brooklyn Nets had a minute's silence ahead of their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday

Reed provided an emotional lift for the Knicks in their 113-99 victory, securing them their first NBA championship, with that 1969-70 campaign where he became the first player to sweep the MVP awards for the regular season, All-Star Game and NBA Finals.

"Willis Reed was the ultimate team player and consummate leader," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "My earliest and fondest memories of NBA basketball are of watching Willis, who embodied the winning spirit that defined the New York Knicks' championship teams in the early 1970s.

"He played the game with remarkable passion and determination, and his inspiring comeback in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals remains one of the most iconic moments in all of sports.

"We send our deepest condolences to Willis' wife, Gale, his family and his many friends and fans."

A seven-time All-Star, Reed averaged 18.7 points and 12.9 rebounds in 650 career games that were all with New York. He was the first member of the Knicks to have his number retired.

"The Knicks organization is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Captain, Willis Reed," the Knicks said in a statement. "As we mourn, we will always strive to uphold the standards he left behind -- the unmatched leadership, sacrifice and work ethic that personified him as a champion among champions.

"His is a legacy that will live forever."