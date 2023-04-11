Aliyah Boston heads to Indiana Fever as No 1 pick in WNBA draft | 'I'm ready to get there and get to work'

The Indiana Fever made the most of the first No 1 draft pick in franchise history, selecting Aliyah Boston.

The South Carolina star had a stellar college career, leading the Gamecocks to a national championship in her junior year, losing only nine games in total and helping her team to three Final Four appearances. The 6-foot-5 Boston was also the Player of the Year as a junior.

"It's really special, I'm thankful to God for putting me in this position," said the 21-year-old. "Everyone in Indiana, they saw something in me, I'm ready to get there and get to work."

Her new teammates have echoed that sentiment, with Fever GM Lin Dunn adding: "Aliyah will have an immediate impact on our franchise on and off the court.

"We are excited to pair her with Kelsey (Mitchell) and NaLyssa (Smith) as we reload the Fever. We are very impressed with Aliyah's post skills as well as her natural leadership skills. This a a great day for our franchise!"

Boston, like many other players, had to choose whether to return to college for a fifth season - because of the extra year granted for the Covid-19 virus - or turn pro. She decided to enter the WNBA draft, joining 111 other players to declare.

"Everyone that has a Covid year has a tough choice," Boston said. "You could be somewhere you know the system ... It took a lot of thought."

She was one of three South Carolina players taken in the first round. Laeticia Amihere went eighth to Atlanta and Zia Cooke 10th to Los Angeles. It's the 10th time that three players from the same team were drafted in the opening round, and the first since Oregon had three in 2020.

"It's an amazing experience really, because this group of girls have been through life together," Amihere said. "These four years haven't been only about basketball. Being able to be with them on one of our biggest nights is an amazing experience."

Minnesota took Diamond Miller of Maryland with the No 2 pick, and Dallas drafted Maddy Siegrist of Villanova with the third pick. Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, who was the WNBA's first president, sat with Siegrist.

The Wings also drafted UConn guard Lou Lopez Senechal two picks later. She had transferred to UConn after a stellar career at Fairfield.

"It feels surreal, really didn't think I'd be here," Senechal said. "I've come a long way, gone through a lot of challenges."

Stephanie Soares of Iowa State went fourth to Washington. The Mystics quickly traded her to Dallas soon after selecting the 6-foot-7 center. Washington got back a first-round pick in 2025 and second-round pick in 2024.

"It was a very interesting feeling," Soares said. "Pure excitement going to Washington, but now getting to go to Dallas. It's going to be a great next step to the journey."

Elsewhere, Stanford guard Haley Jones went sixth to Atlanta. Indiana's Grace Berger was drafted seventh by the Fever. She was the first Hoosiers player selected in the first round in school history.

Seattle took Tennessee's Jordan Horston ninth. Dallas chose Maryland's Abby Meyers with the 11th pick. Meyers started her career at Princeton before finishing with the Terrapins.

Minnesota closed out the first round taking French center Maïa Hirsch.

