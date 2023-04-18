Draymond Green defends stamp on Domantas Sabonis: 'I got to land my foot somewhere'

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green said "I got to land my foot somewhere" when quizzed about his sending off against Sacramento Kings for a stamp on Domantas Sabonis.

Green stomped on Sabonis' chest after the Kings player wrapped his arms around Green's leg during the fourth quarter of Monday night's playoff fixture, which Kings won 114-106 to earn a 2-0 series lead.

Green was given a flagrant foul and automatically ejected, with Sabonis called for a technical foul.

Image: Green said 'I guess ankle grabbing is okay' when asked about his ejection on Monday night

Speaking to media, Green said: "My leg got grabbed. The second time in two nights with the referees just watching [Green says Malik Monk grabbed his leg in front of the official in Game 1].

"I got to land my foot somewhere and I am not the most flexible person so it's not stretching that far. I can only step so far and pulling my leg away, so it is what it is.

"The explanation was I stomped too hard," Green said when asked what the referees had told him. It was Monk last game so either you're going to stop it...

"Jon Goble was looking at Monk hold my leg the last game and he just let it go and Zach (Zarba) was clearly watching my leg get held this game and let it go, so I guess ankle grabbing is okay."

Image: Green shouts at the crowd after being ejected for stamping on Sabonis

Sabonis told TNT: "We're both fighting for the rebound. We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It's basketball. We got to move on to the next play."

Fans in Sacramento yelled derogatory chants towards Green, who egged them on by waving his hands, holding a hand to his ear calling for louder cheers and standing on a chair.

Green was ejected from a playoff game against Memphis Grizzlies last season, while he was also suspended for one game during the 2016 NBA Finals after accumulating too many flagrant fouls in that season's play-offs.

The 33-year-old has been called for six flagrant fouls and 27 technical fouls in 147 career playoff games.