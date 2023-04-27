Giannis Antetokounmpo defends Milwaukee Bucks despite play-off exit at hands of Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo insisted that the Milwaukee Bucks' season was not 'a failure' despite their playoff elimination following a series defeat to the Miami Heat.

The Bucks became the fourth No.1 seed to lose to a No.8 seed in a best-of-seven series in NBA history. But it was a question about whether Milwaukee's season was a failure that Antetokounmpo took issue with.

Antetokounmpo said: "Oh, my God. You asked me the same question last year. Do you get a promotion every year on your job? No, right? So every year when you work, it's a failure? No.

"Every year you work towards a goal, which is to get a promotion and take care of your family... It's not a failure, there are steps to success... Michael Jordan played 15 years and won six championships. The other nine years were a failure? That's what you're telling me? Exactly, so why ask me that question? It's the wrong question.

"There's no failure in sports. There are good days and bad days, some days you're able to be successful, and some days you're not. Some days it's your turn, some days it's not your turn. That's what sports is about, you don't always win".

"This year, somebody else is going to win, simple as that... 50 years from 1971 to 2021 when we didn't win a championship, it was 50 years of failure? No, it was not. It was steps to it. We were able to win one, hopefully, we can win another one. I am sorry, I didn't mean to get personal".

The Bucks were the betting favourites to win the championships but fell to the Heat in one of the biggest playoff upsets in the history of the NBA.

Jimmy Butler was ruthless, resurgent, and gave such a compelling performance that fans, media and even players on opposing teams gave him the nickname 'Him-my Butler'.

The forward scored the game-tying basket with half a second left in the game to force overtime, finishing the series with 37.6 points per game on 59.7 per cent shooting - a Heat franchise record.

Antetokounmpo was critical of his own team's approach to defending Butler, mentioning a one-on-one guard might have been more fruitful.

"I don't know, double-team him more, try to make him pass the ball," Antetokounmpo said. "Maybe switch the matchup for a little bit, give Jrue (Holiday) a break. I don't think as a team we made the right [adjustment] or we didn't make as many adjustments as we could have against him."