Ja Morant: Memphis Grizzlies suspend NBA star after video appears to show him again holding a gun

Ja Morant was handed an eight-game ban by the NBA in March for brandishing a gun in a social media video; the apparent release of a second video showing Morant holding a firearm has prompted the Memphis Grizzlies to suspend their star player

Ja Morant has been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies after the NBA star was seen appearing to hold a gun in a social media video, two months on from serving an eight-game ban for a similar incident.

The Grizzlies released a statement on Sunday, which read: "We are aware of the social media video involving Ja Morant. He is suspended from all team activities pending League review. We have no further comment at this time."

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass added in a separate statement that the league was "in the process of gathering more information" on the incident.

In March, Morant was handed an eight-game ban by the league for "reckless" conduct considered "detrimental to the league" after brandishing a gun in a separate social media video.

Morant issued an apology after the video came to light, saying: "I take full responsibility for my actions... I'm sorry to my family, team-mates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organisation for letting you down."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant issued an apology in March, saying he took 'full responsibility' after he was seen appearing to hold a gun in a video posted to his Instagram

Upon the announcement of Morant's eight-game ban, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at the time: "Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous.

"It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.

"Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

Morant is a two-time NBA All-Star since being selected with the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. He won NBA Rookie of the Year in his first season.

The Grizzlies made the NBA playoffs for the third-straight year this season, but were knocked out in the first round by LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, losing the series 4-2.