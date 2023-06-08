Chris Paul to become free agent as Phoenix Suns waive future hall-of-famer

The Phoenix Suns are waiving future hall-of-famer Chris Paul; 38-year-old is said to be exploring multiple options this summer that include trades or re-signing on a cheaper contract; Paul has spent the last three seasons in Phoenix
Thursday 8 June 2023 07:40, UK
The Phoenix Suns are waiving future hall-of-famer Chris Paul.
The 38-year-old is said to be exploring multiple options this summer that include trades or re-signing on a cheaper contract before the June 28 deadline.
Releasing him before the end of the month means the organisation will only have to dish out a guaranteed $15m (£12m) for the superstar instead of the entire $30.8m (£24.7m) left on his deal for the 2023-23 NBA season.
Paul, who has spent the last three seasons in Phoenix, has struggled in the playoffs, and missed the team's final four games due to a groin injury.
If the Suns do not waive him, they may instead opt to take the cap hit, and attempt to re-sign Paul on a lower annual rate.
It's also worth noting that as the president of the Players Association, he negotiated a rule that specifically benefitted himself and other veteran free agents and allowed them to sign significantly bigger contracts.
He may have his gaze locked on a destination away from Arizona, especially since sources within the league have confirmed the future hall-of-famer is interested in playing for many more years to come.
Although Paul has averaged a career-low 13.9 points, and shot shot below 45.0 per cent from the field, he's still capable of being a key cog for a championship team.
The Los Angeles Lakers are the current betting favourites to land him. Their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, are also eyeing up a reunion with their former guard.
Others on the list include the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Boston Celtics - all teams looking to secure a ring in next season's campaign.