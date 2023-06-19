Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green enters unrestricted free agency, according to reports

Draymond Green has declined his $27.5m (£21.5m) player option with the Golden State Warriors for the 2023-24 season and will enter unrestricted free agency, according to ESPN.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents Green, told ESPN that they would "explore all options" with the four-time NBA champion, but it was expected that he would opt out.

The Warriors had been motivated to sign the 33-year-old on a new deal, but with the forward choosing not to pursue a contract extension, there's scope to explore free agency.

It's been quite the fortnight in San Francisco. Just a few weeks ago after the Warriors were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs at the hands of LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, Green stated that he did not want to play for another franchise for the rest of his career.

"I've told you guys for years, I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I wanna ride out with the same dudes I rode in with," Green said.

"And I think we've put the work in to make that happen, and here we are with our worst season as a whole since 2014, and yet, we had a chance to make another run. It's never as bad as it seems. It's never as good as it seems".

Head coach Steve Kerr also reinforced that idea, alongside the importance of Green's inclusion in the Dubs' defensive plans.

"If Draymond's not back, we're not a championship contender," Kerr said on May 13. "We know that. He's that important to winning, to who we are. I absolutely want him back."

Whatever conversations occurred between now and then has put those admissions into dispute, giving newly appointed general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. plenty to think about in regards to the franchise's other maxed-out stars.

Klay Thompson is another who could be a free agent during the summer of 2024. Stephen Curry is only getting older. Will the Warriors commit to meeting the demands of their core three, or does Green's departure signify the end of a dynasty?

There's certainly no shortage of suitors looking to snap them up. Green is a former Defensive Player of the Year, and has gained solid credentials across the span of the Warriors' four title-winning seasons, while Thompson has achieved similar feats.