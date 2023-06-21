2023 NBA Draft: Who will be picked next after Victor Wembanyama takes likely No 1 spot?

There is almost complete certainty about Victor Wembanyama being selected No 1 in Thursday's NBA Draft in New York, with the uncertainty set to begin after the 19-year-old French phenomenon hears his name.

The San Antonio Spurs pick first in the draft festivities and all indications are they will select Wembanyama, considered the most coveted player in the draft since LeBron James in 2003.

Just landing in the New York area on Monday proved to be a big deal for Wembanyama. People were waiting inside the airport in Newark, New Jersey for his flight to land and requesting he sign basketballs and Spurs jerseys.

"I don't know how they knew what flight I was on, but it's fun," Wembanyama said in a video. "It's different, seeing that you can have such impact on people."

Image: Wembanyama celebrates on court back in January

Wembanyama's Tuesday agenda included throwing out the first pitch for the New York Yankees' home game against the Seattle Mariners.

The Spurs have landed the top prize twice before with the No 1 overall choice, selecting David Robinson first in 1987 and Tim Duncan 10 years later.

The Charlotte Hornets have the second overall choice, and that is when the draft's intrigue really begins, with Charlotte weighing between G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller.

Image: Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller attended the NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago

Henderson did not play against college-level talent and Miller was one of the best players in the nation, while some view Henderson as having the chance to be the next great point guard. Charlotte already has a pretty solid ball-handler in LaMelo Ball.

"You always want a guy like me, just that dog mentality, my personality, the culture I bring to the locker room," Henderson said after a pre-draft workout in Portland earlier this month. "I'm a great leader, I'll tell what's up, and I can do everything on the floor.

Live: 2023 Nba Draft Friday 23rd June 1:00am

"I'm gonna go out and bring my 110 per cent every day. That's the thing about me: I'm very consistent in effort."

The Portland Trail Blazers select third but might not end up with either Henderson or Miller as trade rumours forecast they may use the third pick as trade bait to appease long-time star Damian Lillard, who does not want to see the team enter rebuilding mode.

One possible target is Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, who was the No 1 overall pick in 2019 but has played in just 114 games over the ensuing four seasons. He has been hurt often and doesn't always seem to be pushing hard to return.

There is no consensus No 4 pick when the Houston Rockets are on the board. Overtime Elite brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson are in the mix, as is Villanova forward Cam Whitmore.

The two Thompsons skipped their season seniors of high school and played two seasons for Overtime Elite. Amen plays both guard positions and Ausar is a wing.

Other possible top-10 selections include Houston forward Jarace Walker, Arkansas guard Anthony Black, UCF forward Taylor Hendricks and France forward Bilal Coulibaly.

The Detroit Pistons own the fifth overall pick of the draft, followed by the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.

Watch the NBA Draft live on Friday from 1am on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.