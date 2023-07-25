LeBron James' son Bronny in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest in training with University of Southern California

LeBron James' 18-year-old son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while training at the University of Southern California (USC) on Monday, but is now said to be in a stable condition.

A family spokesperson said on Tuesday: "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital.

"He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Image: The James family have asked for 'respect and privacy' following the incident

