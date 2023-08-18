James Harden's relationship with Philadelphia 76ers beyond repair after public feud with Daryl Morey

After calling 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" earlier this week at an Adidas event in China, All-Star guard James Harden has made it clear he doesn't intend to play in Philadelphia again.

When asked by a KHOU 11 reporter in Houston on Thursday if he thought his relationship with the franchise was beyond repair, the 33-year-old's was quick with an answer.

"I think so."

Harden has asked to be traded, but the 76ers ended trade talks involving Harden over the weekend after conversations with the Los Angeles Clippers were not fruitful.

"I've been patient all summer," Harden said. "For me, it's just focus on what I can control, working out and staying in shape and getting ready for this season."

Where that season will be played remains the question. On Monday, Harden lashed out at Morey in front of an audience of sponsors.

"Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said then. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Harden, a six-time first-team All-NBA player acquired twice by Morey, maintains his preference is to play elsewhere. But the 76ers informed Harden's representatives they were expecting him to report to the team for training camp next month.

Harden agreed to pick up his $35.6 million player option in June to help facilitate a trade. Team-mate Joel Embiid, the reigning league MVP, said he remains hopeful Harden will be a part of the 2023-24 team.

Morey was general manager of the Rockets when Houston engineered a 2012 trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Harden. He spent more than eight seasons with the franchise and won NBA MVP.

Morey, who later moved on to Philadelphia. acquired Harden a second time in a February 2022 trade that sent the guard to Philadelphia and Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden, who turns 34 on August 26, averaged 21.0 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games this past season.

He owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Thunder, Rockets, Nets and 76ers.