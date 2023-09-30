NBA suspend former San Antonio Spurs point guard Joshua Primo over allegations he exposed himself to women

Joshua Primo has been suspended for four games by the NBA over allegations he exposed himself to a former sports psychologist; the complaint was settled out of court, but the league conducted their own investigation concluding the 20-year-old engaged in "inappropriate behaviour"

Former San Antonio Spurs point guard Joshua Primo has been suspended for four games by the NBA over allegations that he exposed himself to the team's former sports psychologist on multiple occasions.

The 20-year-old has not played in the NBA since his contract was terminated in October 2022 following the claim, and while the matter led to a court visit, the complaint was settled elsewhere.

Then on Friday, the NBA announced they had conducted their own investigation into the allegations against the former lottery pick, concluding he engaged in "inappropriate behaviour" which was "detrimental to the league".

In an official statement, the league said: "Following that process, the league found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behaviour by exposing himself to women.

"Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures.

"Nevertheless, this behaviour does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline."

Primo was the 12th overall pick in the 2021 draft, and is now in talks with joining the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN sources.

The organisation was comfortable giving him this opportunity after he was evaluated by specialists who consulted with the team.