Lebron James and Bronny James make NBA history as father-son duo play in Los Angeles Lakers' season opener

LeBron James and Bronny James made history by becoming the first father and son duo to play in the NBA together during the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron and Bronny checked into the game together with four minutes left in the second quarter, prompting a big ovation from a home crowd aware of the enormity of the milestone.

The 39-year-old LeBron had already started the game and played 13 minutes before he teamed up with his 20-year-old son to make history, making them the first father and son to play in the NBA at the same time.

"Y'all ready? You see the intensity, right? Just play carefree, though," father told son on the bench before they checked in, an exchange captured by the cameras. "Don't worry about mistakes. Just go out and play hard."

LeBron and Bronny played two-and-a-half minutes on court together, with LeBron missing two perimeter shots before making a dunk, while Bronny had an early rebound and missed a tip-in.

Image: The James duo featured together during the second quarter on Tuesday night

Bronny's first NBA jump shot was a three-pointer that came up just short. He checked out with 1:19 left in the second quarter, getting another ovation, but did not play again in the Lakers' 110-103 victory.

"It has been a treat," LeBron said about playing alongside his son ahead of the season opener. "In pre-season, the practices, just every day ... bringing him up to speed of what this professional life is all about, and how to prepare every day as a professional."

Image: LeBron and Bronny watched on during Los Angeles Lakers' victory

LeBron scored 16 points, while Anthony Davis impressed with 36 points and 16 rebounds. Rui Hachimura added 18 points for the Lakers, who earned a victory on JJ Redick's coaching debut.

Historic night for the James family

LeBron James is the top scorer in NBA history, while LeBron James Jr was a second-round pick by the Lakers last summer. The pair did a post-match interview after stopping in the tunnel to hug Savannah James, LeBron's wife and Bronny's mother.

Ken Griffey Sr and Ken Griffey Jr were courtside at the Lakers' downtown arena to witness the same history they made in Major League Baseball. The two sluggers played 51 games together for the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991 as baseball's first father-son duo.

The James duo and the Griffeys met up during pre-game warm-ups for some photos and a chat between two remarkable family lines.

LeBron, a four-time NBA champion and a 20-time All-Star, first spoke about his dream to play alongside Bronny a few years ago, while his oldest son was still in high school.

The dream became real after Bronny entered the draft as a teenager following one collegiate season, and the Lakers grabbed him with the 55th overall pick, with the pair now joining a small club of father-son professional athletes to have played together.

LeBron spent the summer in Europe with Team USA at the Paris Olympics, while Bronny played for the Lakers in summer league. They started practising together with the Lakers before training camp, then first played together during a pre-season game earlier this month.

What next for Bronny?

The Lakers have declined to speculate on how long Bronny will stay on their NBA roster. Los Angeles also has point guards D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino, which likely makes minutes scarce for Bronny, who likely needs regular playing time to raise his game.

Those factors add up to indicate Bronny is likely to end up with the affiliate South Bay Lakers of the G League at some point soon. LeBron and Redick have both spoken positively about the South Bay team, saying player development is a key part of the Lakers organisation.

