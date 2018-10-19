NBA Primetime on Sky Sports

Atlanta travel to Cleveland for Sky Sports first prime time Sunday game of the 2018-19 season

Atlanta travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Sunday night as Primetime in the NBA comes to Sky Sports.

As the new home of the NBA in the UK, Sky Sports are showing more than 170 live games across the season, including 42 in the weekend primetime slots.

That slate gets underway this weekend on Sunday...

Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, Sky Sports Arena, 11pm

0:30 Don't miss any of the action on Sky Sports on Sunday night as the Cavaliers host the Hawks

Life without LeBron James is underway for the Cavs and their bid to keep pace with the race for the postseason will be tested when they host Atlanta.

Like their hosts, not too much is expected of the Hawks with both teams struggling to make the experts' tips for the top eight.

Both teams started with defeat on Wednesday night, Cleveland losing to the Knicks and Atlanta going down to Toronto so Sunday's game will be about picking up an all-important win in the opening week of the season.

For Cleveland its about proving that, after James led them to four successive Eastern Championships, they still have what it takes while Atlanta will be looking to return to the playoffs after missing out last year for the first time in 11 years.

